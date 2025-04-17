The Point, April 17, 2025: How a UF gymnast's floor routine is made

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Danie Ferris' floor routine includes two tumbling passes. Her first is a tuck full in, which features a double backflip with a full twist. (Ashleigh Lucas/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Months of work for 90 seconds: The making of a UF gymnast’s floor routine. "No. 3 Florida will compete Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas, in the semifinals of the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships, looking to earn a spot in Saturday’s Four on the Floor final round – and a chance to win the program’s first national championship since 2015."

• WUFT News: Immigration attorneys’ caseload is increasing: Does it affect adoption services? "After President Trump pledged to deport masses of undocumented immigrants, some worry that immigration-related services like intercountry adoption may get more complicated."

• WUFT News: Authorities arrest convicted felon resulting in seizure of over 11 pounds of drugs in Bradford County raid. "Inside the home, authorities discovered a significant amount of illegal drugs and firearms. The search found over seven pounds of marijuana, over 700 grams of cocaine as well as three firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition."

• WUFT News: Palatka student arrested over gun found in pickup at school. "Deputies searched the teen’s truck on Monday and located a revolver and 17 shotgun shells. Some revolvers can shoot shotgun shells, but the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was unable to confirm any details about the case and said it was an active investigation."

• WCJB: Dunnellon city council signs law enforcement agreement with Marion County Sheriff’s Office. "The Sheriff’s Office has already stepped in twice to assist the Dunnellon Police Department in both 2023 and recently. But now, with this agreement, the city has a long-term plan for how law enforcement will be handled going forward."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Lincoln Middle clinches 8th annual Civics Challenge, Westwood earns silver. "The competition, held at the Alachua County Administration Building, featured seven middle schools from the Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) district. Styled after Family Feud, the questions ranged from why America’s founding fathers established certain systems to current practices and procedures no longer used."

Around the state

Sasse resigned from the Senate on January 8, 2023, to succeed Kent Fuchs as president of the University of Florida. On July 18, 2024, he announced his surprise resignation. (Serra Sowers/WUFT News)

• Fresh Take Florida: Florida House moves to reverse exemption law that shielded previous UF presidential search. "In a striking rebuke of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ growing influence over higher education, the Florida House overwhelmingly passed a bill Wednesday that would curb his influence in picking university presidents."

• News Service of Florida: Senate passes bill that would ban fluoride in state's water systems. "The proposed ban, included in a broad bill dealing with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, comes after decades of communities adding fluoride to water to help prevent cavities and other dental problems."

• News Service of Florida: Hope Florida executive director stepping down to pursue new role amid program scrutiny. "Dellenback has served as the governor’s liaison for faith and community for six years and was tapped in January as executive director of Hope Florida, a program spearheaded by the first lady since 2021 that operates in numerous state agencies."

• WUSF-Tampa: New College drops marketing director after charges of 'exposing sexual organs'. "The incident comes just days after New College was embroiled in controversy over a planned talk by comedian and actor Russell Brand, who faces sexual assault and rape charges in the United Kingdom. New College said it decided to 'shift' the event to a later date."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: The Florida House has passed a measure to protect state parks from development. "The measure, (HB 209) follows last year’s failed proposal to build golf courses, hotels and resorts in the parks."

• WLRN-Miami: Taken by ICE moments after securing a path to legal migrant status: A Honduran's story. "Aguilar is 26. He came here 12 years ago over the U.S. southern border as an unaccompanied minor, fleeing gang violence in Honduras. Finding refuge with documented migrant relatives in South Florida, in 2018 he graduated from Miami Beach Senior High School, where he played soccer."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Bills would require Florida hospitals to test overdose patients for fentanyl. "According to the bill analysis, in Florida, more than 2,500 people died with fentanyl in their systems during the first half of 2023. Of those deaths, the vast majority were accidental. A bill known as “Gage’s Law” would require hospitals to conduct mandatory fentanyl testing in cases of suspected drug overdose or poisoning."

• WLRN-Miami: It's alligator nesting season in Florida. Some safety tips to know about. "It starts in early April and runs through June. Female alligators guard their nests fiercely, protecting them from predators. But that protective instinct can sometimes lead to dangerous encounters."



From NPR News

• Law: Judge: 'Probable cause' to hold U.S. in contempt over Alien Enemies Act deportations

• Economy: Retail sales jump as people rush to buy cars ahead of tariffs

• National: 'Homegrowns are next': Trump hopes to deport and jail U.S. citizens abroad

• National: DOGE assigns staffers to work at agency where it allegedly removed sensitive data

• Media: NPR CEO Katherine Maher addresses future of federal funding for public media

• Health: RFK pushes to find 'environmental' cause of autism, calls growing rates an 'epidemic'

• Space: Is this a hint of life on another world, or just a lot of hot air?

• Science: Photos: Scientists trace a butterfly migration route that is millions of years old

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.