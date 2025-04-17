Authorities arrest convicted felon resulting in seizure of over 11 pounds of drugs in Bradford County raid

A months-long narcotics investigation led by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force led to the arrest of a convicted felon and the seizure of over 11 pounds of illegal drugs from a Melrose residence.

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kareem Wanton, 48, of Melrose, after a Drug Task Force investigation revealed he was selling large quantities of narcotics from his residence. Wanton was taken into custody following a traffic stop Tuesday morning near the Winn-Dixie on SE State Road 21. He was driving a white Chevy Colorado while wanted on a felony warrant for cocaine trafficking. Deputy James Hall arrested him at the scene, and authorities later booked him into the Bradford County Jail with no bond.

Following the arrest, authorities executed a search warrant at Wanton’s residence at 3743 8th Ave in Melrose. Inside the home, authorities discovered a significant amount of illegal drugs and firearms. The search found over seven pounds of marijuana, over 700 grams of cocaine as well as three firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Wanton, a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history, has previously been charged with a variety of offenses including drug trafficking, felon battery and armed home invasion robbery. The Drug Task Force built its case against him through months of surveillance and undercover operations that revealed his role in distributing large amounts of narcotics in the Melrose and Keystone Heights areas.

“This was a coordinated effort involving the Bradford/Union SWAT Team, Baker CI and RMC K-9 Teams, and our Special Operations Division,” the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “Thanks to their diligence, we removed a significant amount of dangerous drugs and weapons from the community and stopped an individual responsible for spreading poison throughout our neighborhoods.”

Wanton now faces multiple felony charges, including multiple counts of trafficking in cocaine and MDMA, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana over 20g, and multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance.

“We want the community to know that we are constantly battling the sale and purchase of drugs in our community. Once we find you - which we will - we will arrest you,” said Chief Deputy Brad Smith.

Wanton’s appointed attorney, Eddie Edwards, could not be reached to comment.

