The Point, April 2, 2025: Law shielding university presidential searches could be repealed

• WUFT News: People protest at Tesla dealership over Musk's involvement in government. "Over 150 people protested in front of a Gainesville Tesla dealership over Elon Musk's involvement in American government. Counter protestors defended Musk involvement in politics, saying vandalizing Tesla cars were wrong."

• WUFT News: Gainesville man accused of abusing his dog on Ring camera. "A Gainesville police officer arrested Austin Kyle Love, 32, on felony animal cruelty charges Monday morning. Love inflicted 'unnecessary punishment' on his dog while taking it outside to use the bathroom, according to the police report."

• The Alligator: Alachua County Public Schools to lose over $6 million in revenue. "The Alachua County School Board unanimously approved a plan to restore the district's financial stability at a meeting Tuesday night."

• WCJB: Municipal elections finish in parts of North Central Florida. "In Bronson, perhaps partly due to the controversy over saving the old gymnasium, all three incumbents were defeated."

• Mainstreet Daily News: GRU plans natural gas line pressure tests near UF Health Shands Hospital. "The tests, in coordination with Duke Energy, will involve loud noises, temporary road closures, natural gas burn-off and the potential for a noticeable gas odor."

• Central Florida Public Media: Busload from Ocala to oppose thoroughbred industry 'decoupling' bill. "Senate Bill 408 would allow Gulfstream Park in Broward County and Tampa Bay Downs to keep their gambling operations even if they discontinue live thoroughbred racing."

• News Service of Florida: Florida law shielding presidential searches could be repealed. "The Senate Education Postsecondary Committee unanimously approved a wide-ranging bill (SB 1726) that, in part, would repeal the law. The bill also would take steps such as ending the state university system Board of Governors’ role in confirming presidential selections made by university boards of trustees."

• WUFT News: DeSantis, first lady bolster access to Hope Florida community resources program statewide. "Casey DeSantis established Hope Florida in 2021 as a program with the Florida Department of Children and Families that connects Floridians to private sector groups, faith-based organizations, nonprofits and government entities for social, economic and child care assistance."

• NPR: GOP retains two House seats in Florida, as Democrats claim 'historic' improvement. "Republicans have a substantial registration edge in both districts. But the results were far closer than those seen in November, suggesting voters may be unhappy with Republicans, President Trump and his agenda."

• WUSF-Tampa: Many told to rebuild homes after hurricanes never got interior inspection, report says. "A Tampa Bay Times story shows that many people living in a flood zone were told they have to either rebuild their homes or raise them above the flood stage but were never given an inspection of the inside of their homes."

• WLRN-Miami: Miami-Dade commissioners vote to stop adding fluoride to local drinking supply. "Commissioners in Miami-Dade — the state’s most populous county— voted Tuesday to stop adjusting fluoride levels in local drinking water, despite widespread opposition to water fluoridation bans from national health organizations."

• WGCU-Fort Myers: Appeals court rules against sugar industry in quest to secure water meant for Everglades restoration. "Florida’s sugar industry failed to convince a federal appeals court that it is the rightful owner of hundreds of billions of gallons of water that will be sent to a future reservoir that’s part of the Everglades restoration plans."

• Key Biscayne Independent: Troubled Miami Seaquarium files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. "The owner of the Miami Seaquarium filed for federal bankruptcy protection in Delaware on Monday, the latest chapter in an iconic tourist attraction that has become the focus of protests over alleged animal mistreatment."

• Central Florida Public Media: FWC asks Floridians to weigh in on bear hunt possibilities. "Floridians will get to hear and weigh in on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s proposals for 'highly regulated black bear hunting' this week, during a series of virtual public meetings held by the state agency on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday."

• National: Trump and Musk's backing wasn't enough to flip Wisconsin Supreme Court

• Politics: Cory Booker breaks a 68-year-old Senate record with a 25-hour speech

• National: DOJ to seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione

• Law: Trump administration admits Maryland man sent to El Salvador prison by mistake

• Health: Widespread firings start at federal health agencies including many in leadership

• Sports: Say goodbye to chain crews: The NFL will use camera technology to measure 1st downs

• World: Thyme for some healing soup recipes from around the world

