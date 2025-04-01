Florida law shielding presidential searches could be repealed

TALLAHASSEE --- A Senate panel Monday supported repealing a 2022 law that prevents the release of information about applicants to become state college and university presidents, days after House Speaker Daniel Perez strongly backed the idea.

The Senate Education Postsecondary Committee unanimously approved a wide-ranging bill (SB 1726) that, in part, would repeal the law. The bill also would take steps such as ending the state university system Board of Governors’ role in confirming presidential selections made by university boards of trustees.

The 2022 law provided exemptions to public-records and public-meetings laws for presidential searches. Under the law, identifying information about most presidential applicants is not disclosed, though information about finalists for the positions is made public.

Supporters of the 2022 law argued that it was needed to help attract top candidates who might be hesitant to apply for Florida president jobs if their current employers could find out. But the state in recent years has seen significant turnover in college and university presidents, including the selection of politically connected presidents.

Last week, Perez went before the Board of Governors to support the House version of the bill (HB 1321) and compared the college and university presidential search process to a “spoils system.”

Among the selections in recent years, former state House Majority Leader Adam Hasner became president of Florida Atlantic University; former House Speaker Richard Corcoran became president of New College of Florida; former Rep. Mel Ponder became president of Northwest Florida State College; former Rep. Tommy Gregory became president of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota; and former Rep. Fred Hawkins became president of South Florida State College.

In February, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez became interim president of Florida International University. In addition to Florida International, the University of Florida and Florida A&M University are operating with interim presidents, and University of South Florida President Rhea Law has announced she is stepping down.

The Senate bill would make a series of changes related to the Board of Governors and school trustees. For example, it would require members of the Board of Governors to live in Florida — a proposal questioned by Sen. Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart.

“I know we have some members currently on the Board of Governors who are not Florida residents, but are very committed to the state of Florida and attended schools in Florida,” Harrell said. “They may, because of their work situations, be living elsewhere, but have the wherewithal and the means to be very active members of the Board of Governors.”

Board of Governors Chairman Brian Lamb lives in New York, while Vice Chairman Alan Levine lives in Tennessee. The bill will next go to the Senate Higher Education Appropriations Committee, which Harrell chairs.

The bill also would place term limits on members of the Board of Governors, along with the State Board of Education and college and university boards of trustees. It also would require members of the Board of Governors to file detailed financial disclosures.

The governor appoints 14 of the 17 members of the Board of Governors to seven-year terms.