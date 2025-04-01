Gainesville man accused of abusing his dog on Ring camera

A Gainesville man remained in jail early Tuesday after police said he was caught on a Ring camera beating and cursing his dog.

A Gainesville police officer arrested Austin Kyle Love, 32, on felony animal cruelty charges Monday morning. Love inflicted “unnecessary punishment” on his dog while taking it outside to use the bathroom, according to the police report.

Ring doorbell footage showed Love violently yank the dog from under his legs and outside his rented townhome in northwest Gainesville. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the Ring camera belonged to Love or one of his neighbors, who was listed as a witness in the case.

Love grabbed the dog by its neck, lifting it about six feet in the air and strangling it, police said. He carried the dog down the stairs, and Ring footage showed him cursing at it. Love then threw the dog on the concrete, hitting it on the head before walking it down the stairs, police said.

On his way down the stairs, Love flashed the Ring camera the middle finger, police said.

Love couldn’t be reached to discuss the charge against him. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office does not allow reporters to interview inmates without written permission from a defense lawyer and a senior jail official. Court records on Tuesday didn’t list any attorney hired or appointed yet for Love.

According to the neighbor listed as a witness, Love had a history of animal cruelty. The witness, who lives in the same apartment building, told police she had seen Love beat the same dog with a large stick when taking it for walks multiple times. She didn’t immediately return phone messages to answer questions about the case.

Prior to his arrest, Love told police over the phone that he previously had hit his dog for peeing on the floor. During his arrest, Love also admitted he struck his dog because he was angry and late for work, according to his arrest report.

The dog was seized by animal control, and is being assessed for any injuries.

Julie Johnson, the director of Alachua County Animal Resources, said the county is investigating. Johnson said no information on the dog could be released while the investigation is ongoing.

