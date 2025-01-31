The Point, Jan. 31, 2025: GRU Authority lawsuit scheduled for hearing

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The GRU Authority board meets for its regular meeting on Jan. 15. The GRU Authority has been in an ongoing legal battle with the City of Gainesville since September. (Photo courtesy of GRU Authority)

• WUFT News: GRU Authority lawsuit over city’s ballot referendum scheduled for hearing in April. "Eighth Judicial Circuit Judge George M. Wright is set to hear arguments from both sides on April 2, after which he could indicate whether or not the case may go to trial."

• Associated Press: UF basketball coach Todd Golden 'happy to put it behind us' after school clears him in Title IX case. "It's unclear what's next step for the Title IX complainants, who have the right to appeal the university's decision. They also could consider filing a complaint with the Office for Civil Rights in Washington or suing in state or federal court. Their attorney, Karen Truszkowski of the Temperance Legal Group, has not responded to a request for comment."

• Florida Storms: Weathering extremes- from Florida's record cold to winter heat. "The extended forecast shows a trend of above-normal temperatures. In February, the average high temperature for most of the state is generally in the 70s. And morning lows range between the 50s for average morning lows to lower 60s for south Florida. In addition to our temperatures, Florida looks to have a drier trend for February as well."

• Florida Storms: Florida's wildfire season & weather: what's at play? "The biggest wildfire in Florida's history occurred in 1998. Over 500,000 acres burned, and 47 states sent aid to help fight the fires. The 1998 Daytona 400 had to be postponed. The fire, known as the Florida Firestorm, scorched over 300 homes and caused over $300 million in timber losses. After this fire, Florida initiated stricter fire prevention regulations and emergency management protocols."

• WUFT News: State-of-the-art center for nursing opens at College of Central Florida. "The newly constructed two-story, $20 million building will serve as a learning environment for more than 300 students enrolled in registered nursing and bachelor's degree programs."

• WUFT News: Harn Museum of Art hosts Afrofuturism event. "Afrofuturism, a term coined by author Mark Dery in the early 1990s, is a way of combining Black culture and history to view the future, specifically through technology and science. Dery defined it as an 'African American signification that appropriates images of technology and a prosthetically enhanced future.'"

• Mainstreet Daily News: ACSO discrimination lawsuit to start trial next week. "Filed in 2023, the Eighth Judicial Court set a trial date in April last year. The lawsuit started under former Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. but then continued under former Sheriff Emery Gainey and current Sheriff Chad Scott as the new head of the ACSO."

• Gainesville Sun ($): Alachua County's emergency communications system goes dark Sunday due to faulty switch. "In an email sent Tuesday afternoon by Alachua County Fire Rescue Chief Harold Theus to Gainesville Regional Utilities General Manager Ed Bielarski, Theus wrote that there was an 'electrical power failure' at a tower that broadcasts the trunk radio system signal."

UF players take the field before the Gator’s game against Texas A&M University at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (Sydney Johnson/WRUF)

• News Service of Florida: Florida universities grapple with paying athletes. "The tentative $2.78 billion settlement would allow athletes to be paid directly by universities, allow athletes who played at the Division I level since at least 2016 to recoup money from NIL deals they had been barred from entering and establish a revenue-sharing system."

• Fresh Take Florida: After Trump pardon, here are Florida defendants with Jan. 6 ties still facing legal woes. "While President Trump granted clemency last week to more than 1,500 people involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, at least two Florida men who were among those defendants have yet to celebrate."

• News Service of Florida: Amid immigration standoff, DeSantis vows to unleash 'financial power' in GOP primaries. "Upping the ante in an increasingly acrimonious feud with House and Senate Republican leaders over immigration issues, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday vowed to channel 'huge sums' of money to candidates he backs in next year’s GOP gubernatorial and legislative primary elections."

• WUSF-Tampa: New weapons in fight against red tide unveiled at Sarasota’s Mote Marine Laboratory. "Two key questions remain when it comes to the proposed red tide remedies: how to scale them up so they can treat large areas and how to pay for the treatments."

• WGCU-Fort Myers: Avian flu killed both eaglets at North Fort Myers nest. "The deaths of both eaglets at the North Fort Myers nest along Bayshore Drive are being linked to avian flu, an investigation by the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife has found."

• WLRN-Miami: 'You feel like a criminal': Venezuelans 'devastated' by Trump's TPS decision. "President Trump’s decision this week to revoke Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans is a 'devastating' blow to that community, expats tell WLRN — especially since the situation they'd potentially be sent back to in Venezuela looks as repressive as ever."

• WUSF-Tampa: Genetic testing shows Tampa Bay area restaurants are a shrimp fraud hot spot. "A new genetic testing study by SeaD Consulting revealed that only two out of the 44 restaurants they sampled in Tampa and St. Petersburg were really serving locally caught shrimp."



• National: What we know about the midair plane and helicopter crash near Washington, D.C.

• World: U.S. and Russian figure skaters are among the victims of the D.C.-area plane crash

• Media: Trump's FCC chief opens investigation into NPR and PBS

• Health: FDA upgrades recall of Lay's potato chips to most serious level

• Health: Recipient of pig kidney transplant reaches a milestone

• National: 8 things to know about Groundhog Day and its big star, Punxsutawney Phil

