State-of-the-art center for nursing opens at College of Central Florida

OCALA, Fla. — Officials from the College of Central Florida and the Ocala Metro Chamber & Economic Partnership celebrated the grand opening of the AdventHealth Center for Nursing on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Central Florida Ocala Campus.

The newly constructed two-story, $20 million building will serve as a learning environment for more than 300 students enrolled in registered nursing and bachelor's degree programs.

Guests were invited to tour the facility’s modern classrooms, skills labs, simulation rooms and testing lab, which are all designed to provide hands-on learning that mirrors real-world healthcare settings.

Nursing students demonstrate how the simulation labs operate at the new AdventHealth Center for Nursing on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. Behind the glass, an instructor can guide students or speak as the patient. (Richard Bennett/WUFT News)

Jim Henningsen, president of the College of Central Florida, emphasized the significance of community support in bringing the project to fruition during a speech he gave before the ribbon cutting.

“Patience, persistence, and partnership are what got us here,” Henningsen said. “The instruction that takes place inside this impressive building will see significant enhancements with this generous contribution.”

Henningsen also highlighted the importance of local investment in higher education.

Local community leaders who helped fund the construction of the new AdventHealth Center for Nursing at the College of Central Florida pose for a photo in front of the building on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (Richard Bennett/WUFT News)

“We can tell our delegation members and leadership in Tallahassee that we’re bringing this much money from the local community, showing that support,” he said. “Without that, we wouldn’t be here today, and it truly takes a village and a partnership.”

The AdventHealth Center for Nursing is expected to address some of the region's growing demand for healthcare professionals, providing a significant boost to the local healthcare sector and economy, according to materials provided at the event.

The facility's resources and hands-on training opportunities will help nursing students develop the skills needed to enter the workforce fully prepared for the challenges of modern healthcare.

An instructor can view from behind the glass as student nurses simulate interacting with a patient at the new AdventHealth Center for Nursing at the Central Florida Ocala Campus. (Richard Bennett/WUFT News)

Several students, brimming with excitement, shared their anticipation for the opportunities the facility will provide.

Drew Lunday, who will be among the first nursing students taking classes at the new facility, expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunities the learning center will provide.

“It’s very exciting—it took a large community effort to put this into place, and I’m really grateful to be one of the first students in it,” Lunday said.

“ They're state of the art, and it's not that the previous classrooms were bad or anything, but they're a step up,” Lunday said, describing the learning environment. “It's been pretty nice—comfortable, spacious, modern.”

College of Central Florida President Jim Henningsen prepares to cut the ceremonial ribbon officially opening the new AdventHealth Center for Nursing at the College of Central Florida in Ocala on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (Richard Bennett/WUFT News)

Another student in the program, Juliet Smith, highlighted the importance of local collaboration in making the center a reality.

“I'm excited. It means partnership—local partnership—which is exciting, especially for single moms,” Smith said. “For anybody working and trying to contribute to the community, it’s a great opportunity to be here, to be a part of it, and it’s welcoming.”