GRU Authority lawsuit over city’s ballot referendum scheduled for hearing in April

An ongoing lawsuit over the Gainesville Regional Utilities ballot referendum may wrap up as soon as early April with a judicial hearing.

In June 2024, the Gainesville City Commission voted to place a referendum on the ballot that allowed voters to decide whether control of GRU should be returned to the city. The GRU Authority board filed a lawsuit against the city claiming the city cannot overturn state law, which granted control of GRU to the state in 2023 . Gainesville argues the ballot referendum only changes the city charter, which voters and the city can amend, not state law.

The City of Gainesville filed a motion for summary judgment earlier this month, asking the judge to rule on the case without going to trial. The motion argues the city's charter amendment is lawful, and the lawsuit is moot because Gainesville voters already approved the ballot initiative with overwhelming support in November.

According to court records, the GRU Authority must also file a motion for summary judgement by Feb. 11. Eighth Judicial Circuit Judge George M. Wright is set to hear arguments from both sides on April 2, after which he could indicate whether or not the case may go to trial.