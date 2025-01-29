The Point, Jan. 29, 2025: Federal grant freeze causes confusion, chaos

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Samuel Donton, an unhoused Gainesville resident, sits in front of the Civic Media Center in downtown Gainesville on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. "I need them to see me," he said. (Ailish Coughlin/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: Alachua County homeless census disrupted by Trump administration federal grant pause. "The annual Alachua County homeless census was thrown into chaos following news of the pause on federal grants and loans by the Trump administration Tuesday. A federal judge temporarily blocked the pause in federal funding minutes before it was scheduled to go into effect, according to the Associated Press."

• WUFT News: Water lettuce, native but a nuisance, highlights herbicide tensions. "The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission calls it, 'one of the worst weeds' and spends over $3 million annually to spray it – and water hyacinth – with herbicides. Manatees, though, munch it up. And scientists study it with new fervor as they learn that at least some Florida water lettuce is native to the state."

• WUFT News: Alachua County considers standardizing alcohol production rules. "The code amendments would allow bars and restaurants to produce alcohol for on-site consumption. Tap and tasting rooms would be allowed to sell alcohol-related merchandise, such as bottles and cans, for public purchase."

• WUFT News: Man once appointed to Alachua County Historical Commission enters plea in assault case. "In an emotional hearing, the defendant and the victim presented testimony that led to Judge David P Kreider’s decision to sentence Durr to prison after he pleaded no contest to a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent, as well as a charge of firing a weapon into a dwelling."

• WUFT News: Alachua County World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships to host athletes from 97 countries. "Competing on a world stage is not just for Olympians and professional athletes. Over 3,700 participants from 97 countries will flock to Gainesville to compete in the World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships from March 23-30."

• WUFT News: Federal freeze on grants raises immediate impact concerns at UF and across north central Florida. "President Donald Trump is freezing federal grants and loans. That's according to a memo he released Tuesday. It's affecting universities, agencies and organizations across the country, including in north central Florida."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County Commission issues desire for early closure of Florence Landfill. "Concerned citizens gathered outside the Alachua County Administration Building on Tuesday to advocate for closing the Florence Landfill in southeast Gainesville, wanting the County Commission to 'dump the dump.'"

Around the state

Florida House of Representative members clap and cheer after passing an immigration bill that aligns with President Donald Trump's immigration goals during the legislative special session B on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in the Florida Capitol building in Tallahassee. (Ella Thompson/Fresh Take Florida)

• Fresh Take Florida: Florida GOP passes immigration bill DeSantis trashes as ‘weak, weak, weak.’ Will Trump settle the dispute? "Florida's Legislature passed a controversial package of immigration measures late Tuesday that Gov. Ron DeSantis criticized as inadequate, but a procedural maneuver might mean the governor won't be able to veto it immediately until President Donald Trump has a chance to weigh in."

• WUFT News: Florida lawmakers consider repealing in-state tuition for undocumented students. "In a special legislative session that began Monday, Florida lawmakers debated bills that could revoke in-state tuition benefits for undocumented college students, often referred to as Dreamers."

• Fresh Take Florida: Florida chief financial officer, state senator coast to easy Republican primary wins. "[Randy] Fine, who spent Tuesday night in Florida’s Capitol in Tallahassee working with state lawmakers on a package of immigration measures, thanked President Donald Trump for his endorsement and alluded to his assassination attempt last July."

• WUSF-Tampa: Environmental groups intervene in a lawsuit that could impact the Endangered Species Act. "Four conservation groups are fighting to keep the Florida scrub jay on a federal list of threatened species. They filed to intervene in a lawsuit that could have repercussions nationwide."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: A dozen people were detained in immigration raids in the Big Bend Monday. "It comes as the legislature is weighing a bill to give local law enforcement more authority to enforce federal immigration laws and place immigration enforcement under the purview of the Florida Department of Agriculture."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Lawmakers will not be fixing Florida's condo crisis this time around. "Florida lawmakers are choosing not to take up the state’s ongoing condo issue during a special session called by Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday. Instead, state Senator Randy Fine, R-Melbourne, said the discussion will be centered around the state’s budget, and passing illegal immigration reform policies."

• Central Florida Public Media: New mobile resilience hub to deliver internet access, fresh water and more. "A pilot project unveiled Tuesday at the City of Orlando’s Emergency Operations Center aims to help residents bounce back more quickly — and equitably — from disaster, like a hurricane or extreme heat event. The new mobile resilience hub will also help people prepare for emergencies, according to project leaders at the city and with the University of Central Florida."



From NPR News

• Politics: Judge pauses Trump's federal funding freeze as confusion and frustration spread

• World: DeepSeek: Did a little known Chinese startup cause a 'Sputnik moment' for AI?

• Business: Trump invites nearly all federal workers to quit now, get paid through September

• National: Trump issues order to ban transgender troops from serving openly in the military

• Space: Trump asks SpaceX to 'go get' two stranded ISS astronauts. They're not stranded

• Education: Nearly 5 years after schools closed, the nation gets a new report card

• Science: Step inside the secret lab where America tests its nukes

• Art: The Louvre will be renovated and the 'Mona Lisa' will have her own room

• Animals: This shark pup was born in a habitat without any males. How did that happen?

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.