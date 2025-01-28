Alachua County World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships to host athletes from 97 countries

Competing on a world stage is not just for Olympians and professional athletes.

Over 3,700 participants from 97 countries will flock to Gainesville to compete in the World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships from March 23-30.

The previous country attendance record was 89, and local organizers are proud to have surpassed that number. Beginning in 2004, the indoor championships have been held every two years, and the 2025 event will mark the first time that the United States has been the host country.

The event gives athletes ages 35 and over the opportunity to show off their athleticism in a variety of events.

This year, the championship will be held at the Alachua County Sports & Events Center at Celebration Pointe, a shopping, dining and entertainment hub that hosts large events of this caliber.

Construction of the 144,000-square-foot facility cost over $35 million, with $30 million coming from Alachua County Tourist Development taxes paid by visitors to the county, $3 million from Viking Companies and another $2.32 million from the State of Florida.

“Part of the reason for the Alachua County Sports & Events Center is to really elevate Alachua County as a destination and to bring visitors into the area,” said Stephen Rodriguez, senior vice president of RADD Sports and executive director of the Alachua County Local Organizing Committee.

When the center first opened in June 2023, many organizations including RADD Sports, the Gainesville Sports Commission and Visit Gainesville saw its potential and agreed to put in a bid to host the championships.

Rodriguez said that preparations for the event have been on a relatively short timeline, but when the committee from World Masters Athletics (WMA) visited the site, they were very impressed with the facilities and with Alachua County.

Facilities have been set up at the former West End Golf Course for events such as shot put and discus. (Shelby Hickman/ WUFT News)

Events include the long jump, hurdles and pole vaulting, with the 200-meter and 60-meter sprints drawing the highest number of registrations. Most events will be held at the Alachua County Sports & Events Center, but outdoor events that require more space will be held on the plot of land formerly known as the West End Golf Course.

In May 2024, the Alachua County Commission unanimously voted to buy the land for $3.8 million to preserve it as a recreational space for the community.

Prior to the county’s decision to purchase it, multiple development plans were proposed and were met with push back from the local community. Now, equipment is being set up in the space for the upcoming championships.

The desire to preserve the green space and to bring the World Masters Athletics championships to Alachua County demonstrates the impact sports can have on a community.

Local residents are eager to partake in the event, with 17 Alachua County residents registered to compete.

Participating is not the only way to get involved in the event, though. Organizers have partnered with hotels and businesses and are seeking volunteers.

“We’re not just selling a track inside of an event center, we’re selling a community and everything it has to offer,” Rodriguez said, recalling the period when they were first bidding on the event.

The event’s official website includes suggestions for things to do in the area, and Rodriguez encourages athletes and their families to go out and experience Alachua County.

On average, each participant has booked a seven-night stay in a local hotel while those seeking visas are averaging a 12-night stay, giving visitors plenty of time to enjoy the region.

With 58% of participants coming from outside of the United States, Rodriguez and other organizers said they hope the event will be a chance for people from different backgrounds to come together and learn from one another.

“There's a very strong cultural aspect of this,” Rodriguez said. “With 97 different countries, there are a lot of individuals. It really shows the power of sport to bring people together.”

Even those who were skeptical of how this event was going to come together are starting to buy in.

“Stephen, I was not originally on board, but I am your biggest fan right now,” said Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell. “You have demonstrated everything you said you were going to do and I am all in.”

The event is free for spectators to attend, and Celebration Pointe Avenue will be closed during the week to make room for the athletes village and live daily entertainment that will also be free to the public. Rodriguez said he hopes the venue will be an inviting and festive atmosphere for all.