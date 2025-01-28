WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Florida lawmakers consider repealing in-state tuition for undocumented students

WUFT | By Hayli Balgobin
Published January 28, 2025 at 2:49 PM EST

In a special legislative session that began Monday, Florida lawmakers debated bills that could revoke in-state tuition benefits for undocumented college students, often referred to as Dreamers.

The 2014 law currently allows the students to access reduced tuition rates is now at risk of repeal.

The proposed legislation, introduced by Senator Jonathan Martin and Representative John Temple, faced opposition from advocate Representative Anna Eskamani. Eskamani noted that approximately 6,850 Dreamers benefit from out-of-state fee waivers annually. She proposed amendments to protect these waivers the amendments were rejected.

Senate Bill 20-A has been filed. House Bill 19-A, which addresses the issue of postsecondary out-of-state fee waivers, was filed and reviewed by the Education Administration Subcommittee committee.
Hayli Balgobin
Hayli is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
