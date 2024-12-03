The Point, Dec. 3, 2024: Replica town of Rosewood to open in Archer in 2026

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Today's Florida stories

After receiving $480,000 in state funds, Jenkins was able to begin developing plans and artist renderings for the Mahulda Gussie Brown Carrier Cultural Museum.



• WUFT News: Resurrection project to protect Civil War-era town of Rosewood. "A real-life replica of Rosewood will be built on 29 acres donated by Jenkins and funded by donations and $480,000 of state funds."

• WUFT News: Hope and resilience fuel Colombian expat family in hurricane recovery. "When Lorena Montealegre, 34, suggested playing parqués, a Colombian board game with her parents during a hurricane, she did not know that decision would save their lives."

• WUFT News: Owner grapples with moving forward after her Cedar Key inn was destroyed. "Owner Amy Firestein faces the grim reality of starting over, as her inn, which has been her primary income source, was destroyed. This follows the damage from Hurricane Idalia in 2023, which had already impacted the inn’s cottages."

• Mainstreet Daily News: White House honor recognizes career of Gainesville photographer. "One month after Randy Batista posed smiling between President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for a photograph in the Oval Office, the Gainesville resident said he’s still trying to wake back up to reality."

• Tallahassee Democrat ($): Trooper, abandoned amid Hurricane Milton and sent to Leon County, finds 'fur-ever' home. "The pooch became known through social media after his rescue by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, who saw him tied to a fence along Interstate 75 in Tampa as category 4 Hurricane Milton barreled toward Florida."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: A federal judge will take up an issue involving social media restrictions for minors. "The state’s new law takes effect at the beginning of the year and critics are already calling the law unconstitutional."

• WUSF-Tampa: Stuck at a stoplight? Florida's outdated traffic signals might be why. "Outdated stoplights could be the reason behind traffic delays and accidents. A study by USF researchers suggests digitizing the system as a possible fix."

• Miami Herald: FEMA to Florida cities hit by hurricanes: Rebuild higher or lose your flood insurance. "The process makes communities safer the next time a storm comes aground, but it’s expensive and painful for the people who have to foot the bill, often without much financial help from the government."

• WGCU-Fort Myers: Using 'Environmental DNA' to search for Burmese pythons in the Florida Everglades. "Current monitoring techniques depend on visual surveys by scientists, and this is far from an exact science because reptiles — particularly snakes — are extremely elusive. Traditional survey techniques for Burmese pythons are only estimated to be about 5% effective."

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.