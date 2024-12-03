Owner grapples with moving forward after her Cedar Key inn was destroyed

Hurricane Helene left a record 10-foot storm surge that swept away the Faraway Inn in Cedar Key, reducing the vacation spot to debris.

Owner Amy Firestein faces the grim reality of starting over, as her inn, which has been her primary income source, was destroyed. This follows the damage from Hurricane Idalia in 2023, which had already impacted the inn’s cottages.

The storm's impact extends beyond the inn, with Cedar Key’s tourism-dependent economy struggling. Local businesses, many of which are now gone, and displaced residents face an uncertain future.

Doug Lindhout, president of the Cedar Key Chamber of Commerce, noted that many homes are lost, some possibly in the Gulf.

Despite the loss, a spirit of hope remains. The community is determined to rebuild, even as the road ahead looks long and challenging.

