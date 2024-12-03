WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Owner grapples with moving forward after her Cedar Key inn was destroyed

WUFT | By Bailey Korinek
Published December 3, 2024 at 4:03 AM EST

Hurricane Helene left a record 10-foot storm surge that swept away the Faraway Inn in Cedar Key, reducing the vacation spot to debris.

Owner Amy Firestein faces the grim reality of starting over, as her inn, which has been her primary income source, was destroyed. This follows the damage from Hurricane Idalia in 2023, which had already impacted the inn’s cottages.

The storm's impact extends beyond the inn, with Cedar Key’s tourism-dependent economy struggling. Local businesses, many of which are now gone, and displaced residents face an uncertain future.

Doug Lindhout, president of the Cedar Key Chamber of Commerce, noted that many homes are lost, some possibly in the Gulf.

Despite the loss, a spirit of hope remains. The community is determined to rebuild, even as the road ahead looks long and challenging.
Weather
Bailey Korinek
Bailey is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Bailey Korinek