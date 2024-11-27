The Point, Nov. 27, 2024: Bad weather could impact holiday travel

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



Today's Florida stories

Timmy Futch, a lifelong resident of Horseshoe Beach, is grappling with the aftermath of Category 4 Hurricane Helene, which devastated his coastal town. (Alex Land/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: A Horseshoe Beach resident is among the many who lost everything during Hurricane Helene. "Despite the overwhelming damage, the community has rallied around each other. Volunteers have poured in to help rebuild, and Futch said he was deeply moved by their support. 'We're going to come back,' Futch said."

• WUFT News: The sock man is paying a favor forward. "His journey began 10 years ago when he started helping those without shelter by providing food, hygiene products and socks, all funded out of his own pocket. What began as a small effort grew into the Community Sock Ministry, which now includes dozens of volunteers and a truck full of donations."

• Florida Storms: The dish on your Thanksgiving week travel weather! "This Thanksgiving week is serving up sloppy weather including snow, and some of the coldest temperatures since February. And a potentially disruptive storm is on the way through the holiday weekend."

• WCJB: Florida DEP recognizes Paynes Prairie ranger as resource manager of the year. "Florida DEP officials said they wanted to appreciate Patton’s exceptional stewardship of state lands and his ongoing commitment to land management and conservation."

• Central Florida Public Media: Filling the Thanksgiving table may gobble up your wallet. "According to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) annual Thanksgiving dinner survey, a classic feast is down 5% from last year, but still 19% higher than 5 years ago."

• Central Florida Public Media: Record number of international students pick Florida to study abroad. "The state is also a top producer of Fulbright and Gilman scholars, along with students who receive state department critical language awards to study languages critical to our national security."

• Associated Press: Presidents have used immigration 'parole' since the 1950s. It could disappear under Trump. "President Joe Biden let in half a million Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans using a tool known as humanitarian parole. President-elect Donald Trump appears certain to dismantle it, saying during his campaign that he would end the ‘outrageous abuse of parole.’"

• WGCU Fort Myers: FWC recovers 37 stolen gold coins from 1715 fleet shipwrecks. "The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has successfully recovered 37 gold coins stolen from the 1715 Fleet shipwrecks, valued collectively at over $1 million. The recovery marks a major milestone in a long-standing investigation into the theft and illegal trafficking of these priceless historical artifacts."

Scheduling note: The Point will be taking a break Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. We will return to your inbox Monday morning.

