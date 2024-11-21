The Point, Nov. 21, 2024: Florida agricultural losses from Hurricane Helene are at least $40 million

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WUFT News: Family of Ocala woman fatally shot by neighbor asks judge to impose maximum sentence for shooter. "Five days before her sentencing next week, the victim’s family spoke out in hopes the court will ignore Lorincz’s motion for a reduced sentence, and instead, order the maximum punishment."

• WUFT News: State board approves turnaround plan for Rawlings Elementary. "Rawlings Elementary, in east Gainesville just west of Gainesville Regional Airport, earned a D grade for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years under the Florida Department of Education evaluations."

• WUFT News: Florida Springs Council sues state DEP over delay in proposing safeguards for springs. "A circuit court judge advanced the case on Tuesday, ordering the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to explain why it hasn’t proposed a set of protective rules for the state’s springs nearly nine years after it was ordered to by the Florida Legislature."

• WUFT News: ‘The age of deference is over’: McNealy and Vu sworn in as Alachua County School Board members. "McNealy retained her District 4 seat by nearly 15,000 votes, marking her fourth term. Vu defeated incumbent Diyonne McGraw by a margin of 54% to 46% to secure the District 2 seat."

• Florida Storms: The science behind the reason the tire pressure sensor light might turn on. "Aside from big storms this week, temperatures will drop significantly, which may prompt the tire pressure sensor light to turn on."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County OKs first step for pickleball, tennis club on Archer Road. "Around 10 years ago, the property was intended as a recreation center for the YMCA, but that development never occurred."

• Mainstreet Daily News: The Frazer School to expand in new building. "Will Frazer, the private school’s director and namesake, said owner James Schrader has signed a contract for the new building, which will double the school’s capacity from about 300 students currently, to about 600."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Former Gainesville City Commissioner Charles Goston dies. "He was a former president of the Alachua County Democratic Black Caucus and he served the community as a youth coach and mentor."

Around the state

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida agricultural losses from Hurricane Helene are at least $40 million. "That number could go as high as $162 million, according to a preliminary report from the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS)."

• WUSF-Tampa: Education unions get a win in their ongoing legal battle with Florida. "Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker recently ruled that banning the automatic deduction of union dues from employees' paychecks violated the U.S. Constitution's contract clause."

• Central Florida Public Media: STI rates are slowing across the country and in Florida. "There were 2.4 million cases of STIs reported in 2023 in the U.S. according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

• News Service of Florida: Florida will pay $725K in a 'Stop WOKE' case. "The lawsuit involved a challenge to part of the law that placed restrictions on addressing race-related issues in workplace training."

• Associated Press: Florida's new state lawmakers may test DeSantis' influence in final years of his term. "Under DeSantis’ leadership, the country’s third most-populous state has cemented its reputation as a national testing ground for conservative policies like restricting abortion and defending gun rights."

• Central Florida Public Media: Open enrollment: A higher premium now could mean more savings in the future for Floridians. "Open enrollment season for the Affordable Care Act health insurance marketplace began November 1 and runs through January 15."

• WGCU-Fort Myers: Many hunting, fishing licenses at half price through the holidays. "Just in time for the holiday season, the executive order provides a 50% discount on the annual and five-year Gold Sportsman licenses, as well as Youth Lifetime Sportsman licenses (for ages 0-17)."

From NPR News

• Politics: Veteran news editor expects Trump 'to go after the press in every conceivable way'

• National: Is Trump pick Pete Hegseth ready to run Defense? A former defense secretary weighs in

• Health: It's a virus you may not have heard of. Here's why scientists are worried about it

• Politics: Trump picks Matthew Whitaker for ambassador to NATO

• National: How a Sabrina Carpenter song led to a priest's demotion for mishandling church funds

• Sports: NFL kickers are better than ever from long distance, and that's changing football

• Culture: A duct-taped banana sells for $6.2 million at an art auction

