‘The age of deference is over’: McNealy and Vu sworn in as Alachua County School Board members

Two Alachua County School Board members were sworn into office Tuesday night: incumbent Leanetta McNealy, 75, and newcomer Thomas Vu, 37.

Following the August election, McNealy retained her District 4 seat by nearly 15,000 votes, marking her fourth term. Vu defeated incumbent Diyonne McGraw by a margin of 54% to 46% to secure the District 2 seat.

The two were sworn in during a ceremony at the district office boardroom, located at 620 E. University Ave., which reached maximum capacity for the event.

“The age of deference is over,” Vu said in his acceptance speech.

The ceremony began with McNealy joining the stage to take her oath. Despite tripping over a few words — to the audience's amusement — she affirmed that she was “duly qualified” for the position.

A round of applause erupted as McNealy accepted the oath and took a seat to share a few words. She thanked her friends and family and emphasized the significance of her role.

“I am proud of the Alachua County Public School system,” McNealy said in her speech following the oath. “Many accomplishments have been made for the benefit of the students. However, there is much work to accomplish for the students, employees, families and the community.”

McNealy, who has served on the board for 12 years, has over 35 years of experience as an educator and administrator in Alachua County. While recognizing the achievements the school board has made for students, she restated her commitment to closing the race achievement gap, addressing rezoning issues, and advocating for increased compensation for employees.

“My goals continue to be putting children first, supporting efforts to enhance and increase all employees’ salaries and benefits, increasing vocational technology and career choices, and definitely, I will never stop promoting and supporting public education,”

The newest Alachua County School Board Member Thomas Vu speaks after being sworn into office. He detailed the goals he has for his first term on the board. (Sarah Marks/WUFT News)

Vu took the stage next, reciting the same oath McNealy had taken, marking the start of his first term. Although new to elected office, Vu taught at Alachua County Public Schools from 2016 to 2021, where he served as math chair and team leader for the Lincoln Middle School Lyceum Magnet Program.

Before being sworn in, Vu asked that his family join him in the boardroom. Audience members adjusted to make space, ensuring his family could witness the moment.

He began his speech by expressing gratitude.

“Thank you to our teachers and staff,” he said. “You are the heart of our schools. Every day, you show up with passion and dedication. You shape young minds, and you’re inspiring the next generation.”

Standing as he delivered his speech, Vu emphasized the challenges ahead, noting that hard work would be essential to address the issues facing Alachua County Public Schools.

He expressed concern about the district’s declining academic performance and called for the district’s budget to be modified to reflect the board’s mission to families and students. He also highlighted the need for increased respect, resources, and compensation for teachers.

“As public servants, we must prioritize the needs of our community at every step of the way,” Vu said. “That includes welcoming feedback, even criticism, because that’s how we grow and improve.”

He pledged to advocate for transparency and accountability.

“We owe them [teachers and staff] recognition,” said the newly appointed board member. “That means no more ghosting staff and no more leaving them in the lurch. It means listening to their voices because they’re the experts. They’re the ones doing the real work day in and day out.”

After Vu’s speech, McNealy expressed optimism about working with him.

Leanetta McNealy joins her family and friends in matching royal blue outfits after the ceremony to take a photo. (Sarah Marks/WUFT News)

“The only thing I’ve said to him is, ‘You are the youngest, and I am the oldest. You’ve got to come on with all of your ideas and goals, but you’ve got to move a little slower, and you’ve got to learn to listen,’” McNealy said. “And I know he has great aspirations, but you have to be so careful.”

The audience gave both board members a standing ovation following their remarks. After the ceremony, attendees congratulated McNealy and Vu, who posed for photos with friends, family, colleagues and fellow board members.

“I think a lot of people say a lot of things about what they want to do, but [Vu] will do what needs to be done,” said Cindy Tanner, a former colleague of Vu’s at Lincoln Middle School. “He’s served in so many roles, so he hasn’t forgotten what it’s like to be in the trenches. He’s the best advocate that teachers could have.”