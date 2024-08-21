Leanetta McNealy wins another Alachua County School Board term, Diyonne McGraw loses

Alachua County School Board member Leanetta McNealy is keeping her seat.

She won her primary race on Tuesday by almost 15,000 votes, defeating Lew "Lincoln" Welge.

Another incumbent member, Diyonne McGraw, lost her race to Thomas Vu, by a margin of 54% to 46%.

The results will become official once the county canvassing board certifies them.

Listen more to hear more about Vu's victory: