Family of Ocala woman fatally shot by neighbor asks judge to impose maximum sentence for shooter

Susan Lorincz, the Marion County woman convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of her neighbor, currently faces up to 30 years in prison.

Five days before her sentencing next week, the victim’s family spoke out in hopes the court will ignore Lorincz’s motion for a reduced sentence, and instead, order the maximum punishment.

Lorincz, 60, was convicted in August of fatally shooting Ajike “AJ” Owens, 35, and the mother of four children, in front of her 10-year-old son in June 2023 following a dispute between Lorincz and Owens’ children.

Neighbors said the disputes were common, and that Lorincz often called Black children racial, derogatory slurs. After arguing with Owens’ children about their presence on her property, Lorincz was said to have thrown a roller skate and swung an umbrella at one of the kids, prompting Owens to confront her, which ultimately cost her her life.

Lorincz claimed Owens banged on her door and threatened to kill her.

Lorincz claimed the rest, including the single shot fired through her closed front door that killed Owens, was self-defense.

Ajike “AJ” Owens is seen here in a family photo. (Courtesy of the family of Ajike "AJ" Owens/Pamelia Dias)

Lorincz was arrested on manslaughter charges four days after the incident and pleaded not guilty. Following Lorincz’s arrest, Owens’ family pushed for Lorincz to be charged with second-degree murder instead of manslaughter.

But State Attorney William M. Gladson said there was no evidence of Lorincz having a depraved mind, including ill intent toward the victim, a requirement for the murder charge.

On Aug. 16, an all-white jury found Lorincz guilty of first-degree manslaughter in a unanimous decision.

Lorincz’s attorney later filed for a reduced sentence, hoping the judge would disregard manslaughter sentencing guidelines and sentence Lorincz to less than 11 and a half years in prison, citing the reason as Lorincz's need for specialized treatment for a mental health disorder.

Owens’ family said they hope Circuit Court Judge Robert W. Hodges will disregard the motion for a reduced sentence and see the crime for what they say it is: racial violence.

“Standing on the right side of history requires holding those who commit racial violence fully accountable for their actions,” Owens' family said in a release.

They advocate for the full sentence of 30 years, the maximum penalty for manslaughter under Florida law.

Morgan Valerie, an advocate for the family, said at the very least, Lorincz should receive 30 years, but it should be more.

“We don’t think that’s enough… There’s no reason why AJ’s children should be at a grocery store and Susan Lorincz walks past,” Valerie said. “All we can do is hope.”

___