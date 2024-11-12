The Point, Nov. 12, 2024: UF basketball coach accused of sexual harrassment

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

(Sydney Johnson/WUFT News) University of Florida men's basketball head Coach Todd Golden juggles two basketballs before the 3-point shoot-off during the 2023 men's basketball Orange and Blue game at the Exactech Arena in the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

• WUFT News: Todd Golden to continue as Gator men's basketball coach during Title IX investigation. "The announcement follows a statement Golden issued Saturday in which he acknowledged the investigation of the allegations against him and claimed he was considering suing for defamation."

• WUFT News: ‘Ensuring their lives are remembered’: Memorial ceremony honors indigent and unclaimed decedents. "A steady drizzle fell as a small crowd gathered at Evergreen Cemetery for a special funeral service Thursday afternoon. Unlike most services, the roughly 30 attendees were not family or loved ones of the deceased. They came to pay their last respects to community members they did not know and who otherwise may not have had a formal service."

• WUFT News: ‘I'm really happy I came today’: Ocala Blue Star Mothers welcome veterans and attendees through new car show. "Sunday’s car show at Veterans Memorial Park marked the first event the Ocala mothers hosted, Parker said. She hoped it would spread more awareness and education about veterans and the park."

• WUFT News: Gainesville’s 43rd annual Downtown Festival and Art Show showcases culture and community. "First hosted in 1981, the City of Gainesville Parks and Recreation Cultural Affairs Division started the festival as an opportunity for the community to enjoy a weekend of art, culture and music in the cooling Florida weather."

• WCJB: Archer in ‘financial emergency’ after failing to pay taxes. "Minutes from recent Archer city meetings state that former Manager Charles Hammond failed to file the necessary forms with the IRS for six consecutive quarters, beginning last summer."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Recount underway in Alachua County sheriff’s race. "The margin between Scott and Gainey was 0.31%. Florida law requires a machine recount in elections decided by 0.5% or less. If the machine recount shows a margin of 0.25% or less, it would trigger a manual recount, according to Ballotpedia."

• Mainstreet Daily News: 2 defendants receive sentences for murder, torture of man in Levy County. "According to an Eighth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office press release sent Friday, Judge William Davis handed out sentences on Nov. 5 to two of the four defendants for the murder of Jafet Padin Rodriguez, 33, of Ocala."

Around the state

Charlene Love said many in her neighborhood felt abandoned after Hurricane Milton. (Amy Green/Inside Climate News)

• WUSF-Tampa: After disasters, whites gain wealth while people of color lose, research shows. "The Biden administration has approved more than $2.3 billion for those affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene. Studies show the system for distributing the funds deepens historical divides."

• Central Florida Public Media: Florida Department of Education releases list of over 700 banned books in K-12 schools. "That’s an increase of almost 400 books from the list they released a year ago, for the 2022-2023 school year."

• WLRN-Miami: Fewer Floridians voted in this election compared to 2020. "Fewer Floridians voted in this election than they did four years ago, even though the share of voters who cast ballots — voter turnout — was higher compared to 2020. The latest data shows that the percentage of registered voters who turned out for this election was the highest in a generation."

• Associated Press: Who is Floridian Susie Wiles, Donald Trump’s new White House chief of staff? "With her selection as President-elect Donald Trump‘s incoming White House chief of staff, veteran Florida political strategist Susie Wiles moves from a largely behind-the-scenes role of campaign co-chair to the high-profile position of the president’s closest adviser and counsel."

• WLRN-Miami: Despite historic funding for Everglades restoration, work falls behind schedule. "Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the South Florida Water Management District, which manage the work jointly, said money was not the issue: restoration work has received historic funding. The contract for the reservoir alone amounts to $2.78 billion and ranks as the highest ever awarded by the Corps’ Jacksonville district. Instead, they blamed the complexity of the large-scale projects first authorized by Congress in 2000."

• Associated Press: Sea turtle nests increased along a Florida beach but hurricanes washed many away. "There were 271 nests documented by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium this year along a 21-mile stretch of beach that their teams patrol during nesting season. That compares with 227 nests in 2023."

• NPR: FEMA worker fired for telling hurricane responders to avoid homes with pro-Trump signs. "FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell called the employee’s action 'reprehensible,' and said the matter had been referred to the Office of Special Counsel."

• Associated Press, Grist: Autonomous tech is coming to farming. What will it mean for crops and workers who harvest them? "On some farms, driverless tractors churn through acres of corn, soybeans, lettuce and more. Such equipment is expensive, and requires mastering new tools, but row crops are fairly easy to automate. Harvesting small, non-uniform and easily damaged fruits like blackberries, or big citruses that take a bit of strength and dexterity to pull off a tree, would be much harder."

From NPR News

• Politics: What to know about Tom Homan, the former ICE head returning as Trump's 'border czar'

• National: It's Veterans Day. The VA says it can't help thousands of vets it left stranded

• Business: A 'Wicked' mistake: Mattel apologizes for printing a porn site on its doll packaging

• Law: This lawyer is fighting defamation lawsuits that can silence sexual assault victims

• Politics: Trump plans to revoke many Biden policies. Where does that leave marijuana?

• National: It's legal for police to use deception in interrogations. Advocates want that to end

• National: Why it’s so hard for parents to let their kid quit

• National: 25 of 43 monkeys have been recovered after escaping a lab in South Carolina last week

