Gainesville’s 43rd annual Downtown Festival and Art Show showcases culture and community

Several streets surrounding Bo Diddley Plaza were lined with paintings, sculptures, ceramics, textiles and photography on Saturday and Sunday for the 43rd Annual Downtown Festival and Art Show.

Art enthusiasts from across the state attended the event despite the threat of rain.

First hosted in 1981, the City of Gainesville Parks and Recreation Cultural Affairs Division started the festival as an opportunity for the community to enjoy a weekend of art, culture and music in the cooling Florida weather.

“Having people with different backgrounds and perspectives is outstanding for the culture and material. It gives a good insight into people’s mindset and how they create art,” says artist Michael Brown at his first Downtown Art Show.

Lili Tzou, the director of the festival, and her staff and volunteers worked for months to organize the event. This is her first year coordinating the ferstival.

“Our intentions are to bring arts and culture to Gainesville and have a hotspot where these things can really thrive,” Tzou said.

Elvia Paucar and Mark Rosenzweig have participated in the Downtown Festival and Art Show for the past four years to showcase Paucar’s handmade ponchos, sweaters and other textiles.

“She’s been doing this her whole life. She’s a third-generation looming artist from Peru,” Rosenzweig explained. “Her grandfather did it out of necessity for the village. He was the one who made the blankets and rugs for the community and started branching out to ponchos and sweaters.”

The couple emphasizes the importance of having a diverse array of artists at public festivals, both for the artists and for the surrounding community.

“Art needs to be enhanced more, and we need more people putting time into the artist community,” said Rosenzweig. “That’s why I love Gainesville so much.”

Throughout the two-day event, there were more than 200 artists, food vendors, musicians and community organizations throughout Downtown Gainesville. Artists displayed work made with a variety of mediums, including paintings, sculptures, ceramics, textiles and photography.

Tzou said her team estimated about 30,000 people attended, based on last year’s turnout.

Kennan Halpin and his wife travel from Ocala every year to attend the art show. With arms full of pieces they purchased, he explains they meet people from across the state at the festival.

Haplin also commented on how diverse the artist selection is.

“There used to be more diversity in the past than now, believe it or not, but it’s a great show,” Halpin said.

Shar Patel, 26, has a pottery studio with his sister in Tallahassee where they make porcelain art and jewelry. The pair started their business in 2020 and continue to participate in juried art shows across the state.

Patel explains he often feels underrepresented at art events because of his age and race.

“I’m usually the person who’s younger by like two decades than everyone else, but it’s getting there,” Patel said. “The opportunity is open for everyone, but people just have to get out there.”

Winston Roberts traveled from Tallahassee to show his wood art, ranging from cutting boards to clocks. This is his first year at the festival.

“I’ve been at the Santa Fe College show a few times, but this is our first year downtown,” Roberts says. “It gives diverse artists an opportunity and it gives the shoppers the opportunity to have a wider choice.”

In an effort to encourage new artists to participate in the festival, the city has an emerging artist program to provide additional support.

“All of our emerging artists apply, we choose three artists to receive a $50 stipend, a shared tent and then they have a competition between themselves,” Tzou said. “The winner gets $100 and free entrance to next year’s show.”

Tzou also explains that emerging artists get paired with an experienced mentor who helps them through the process and determines their artistic goals. They aim to reach artists who want to showcase their work but might not have the opportunity.

“I think it’s really important to show the breadth of people’s skills and show the public the variety of art and skilled artists from around Florida,” said ceramic artist Aurora Pavlish Carpenter.