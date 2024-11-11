Todd Golden to continue as Gator men's basketball coach during Title IX investigation

Florida Gators men’s basketball head coach Todd Golden will coach the team Monday night in its home game against the Grambling State Tigers at 7 p.m., according to a University Athletic Association spokesperson.

The decision comes amid a Title IX investigation first reported Friday by the Independent Florida Alligator that said an unspecified number of women have accused Golden of sexual harassment, among other behaviors.

“Todd Golden’s status as UF men’s basketball coach has not changed,” the UAA spokesperson said. “He will be coaching the game Monday night.”

The announcement follows a statement Golden issued Saturday in which he acknowledged the investigation of the allegations against him and claimed he was considering suing for defamation.

“For the last month, I have actively participated in and respected the confidentiality of an ongoing school inquiry,” Golden said in the statement posted to his X account. “I have recently engaged [attorney] Ken Turkel to advise me on my ability to bring defamation claims while this confidential investigation is ongoing.”

The Title IX complaint filed on Sept. 27 alleges that Golden engaged in sexual exploitation, sexual harassment and stalking over the course of a year toward multiple current and former female students.

Golden is accused of sending nude photos and videos of himself, according to the Title IX document. He’s also been accused of making unsolicited sexual advances on Instagram — namely by liking women’s photos, sending them direct messages then removing his likes from their posts.

The women who’ve accused Golden of stalking allege the Gators men’s basketball head coach would take photos of them walking or driving in public and send those photos to them on multiple occasions, according to the Title IX complaint. He would also allegedly show up to locations where he knew those women would be.

Due to federal law, the University of Florida is prohibited from commenting on or confirming any Title IX complaints, inquiries or investigations.