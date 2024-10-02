The Point, Oct. 2, 2024: Your November voter guide

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WUFT News: Who's on my November ballot for state and federal offices in north central Florida? "WUFT is part of a Florida Public Media effort to hear from every candidate running for a Congressional state-level office in 2024. Below are the answers that candidates provided to a survey that stations distributed during the summer."

• WUFT News: City of Gainesville outlines process for Helene debris removal. "Due to the amount of yard waste, pickup will take multiple passes through each neighborhood. The city asked residents to follow certain guidelines when placing waste outside."

Maggie Nelson, of Newberry, said keeping her two horses at the World Equestrian Center during Hurricane Helene gave her peace of mind. (Natasha Holt/WUFT News)

• WUFT News: More than 1,200 horses and owners found shelter from Helene at Ocala's World Equestrian Center. "Small pets like cats and dogs commonly are brought along with their owners searching for hurricane shelter. But it's not as easy to relocate a 1,000-pound animal."

• WUFT News: After the deluge: consumer fraud. "As people try to fix roofs and clear downed trees, scammers may be looking to take advantage. Alachua County officials issued an alert to residents on Tuesday to look out for fake contractors."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County alarmed over Mill Creek Development plans, seeks to intervene. "The developments, backed by Sayed Moukhtara, are happening around Mill Creek Sink, a low-lying area that directly connects to the aquafer. Moukhtara owns more than 400 acres in the area that lies within the city of Alachua’s jurisdiction."

• WCJB: Lawsuit against Alachua County Commissioners moves forward. "Republican state senator Keith Perry took the stand at the civil courthouse in Gainesville as one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit to stop a ballot proposal that would return county commissioners to at-large seats, rather than single-member districts."

• WCJB: Former Ocala pastor found guilty of fraud. "Prosecutors said Wade received more than $500,00 for businesses he claimed to run. They said he did not have the proper licenses to run any of them."

Around the state

Storm surge from Hurricane Helene covers Shoal Line Boulevard in Hernando County. (Photo Courtesy of Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

• Associated Press: Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South. "It’s enough to fill more than 60 million Olympic sized swimming pools. Experts say storms in general are carrying more moisture due to climate change."

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Power restored to 2.3 million Florida homes after Hurricane Helene damage. "The governor touted various state agencies and the work of utility crews for the progress made in restoring power. With things going so well in Florida, DeSantis said he’s now prepared to share resources with other states to help them recover."

• Central Florida Public Media: Deadline approaches for public feedback on Florida springs. "The deadline to submit public comments is Thursday, October 3: three weeks after FDEP’s workshop in Apopka last month. Dozens of concerned citizens flocked to that workshop, and to a rally held immediately beforehand, to speak out about why Florida’s springs need more protection — and why they say FDEP is dropping the ball."

• News Service of Florida: Federal judge backs the EPA in a Florida water quality dispute. "The lawsuit came after a record 1,100 manatees died in 2021 in Florida, many because a lack of seagrass — a key food source — led to starvation. The most deaths, 358, were in Brevard County, which includes a large part of the Indian River Lagoon."

• Central Florida Public Media: Court rejects request to block Florida agency campaign against Amendment 4. "Earlier this month, the agency published a website and started an ad campaign against Amendment 4, which would enshrine abortion protections into the state constitution. About a week after AHCA published the website, Floridians Protecting Freedom filed a lawsuit stating that AHCA was spreading misleading and harmful information by use of 'fearmongering.'"

• WUSF-Tampa: Cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever have been reported in Pasco County. "Symptoms include a high fever, severe headache, eye pain and muscle and joint pain. It is rarely fatal."

• News Service of Florida: Port Tampa Bay and other Florida ports will feel the impact of the dockworkers' strike. "The Florida Ports Council said the strike predominantly will affect containerized cargo, which can include items such as clothing, furniture, automobiles, construction and hurricane supplies, medical supplies and perishable goods such as fruits, vegetables and seafoods."



From NPR News

• Politics: Despite the candidates' differences, 'agree' was a buzzword on the VP debate stage

• Elections: Hurricane Helene upends election planning in some parts of North Carolina

• Religion: October 7th anniversary weighs heavy as Jews enter the High Holy Days

• Health: Breast cancer rates are rising dramatically among Asian Americans, new study shows

• Health: Marburg is an especially scary virus. How scared should we be of Rwanda's outbreak?

• Animals: Fat Bear Week delayed after a large bear kills a rival bear

• Animals: Consequences of viral cuteness as internet raves about pygmy hippo at Thailand zoo

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.