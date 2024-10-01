WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
City of Gainesville outlines process for Helene debris removal

WUFT | By Kristin Moorehead
Published October 1, 2024 at 10:56 AM EDT

The City of Gainesville announced via a press release Tuesday that it would be offering residential curbside pickup for debris left by Hurricane Helene.

Due to the amount of yard waste, pickup will take multiple passes through each neighborhood. The city asked residents to follow certain guidelines when placing waste outside:

  • Regular branch weight and diameter requirements are waived, but try to limit the length of each branch to five feet.
  • Loose debris like leaves or small twigs should be placed in brown lawn bags or reusable containers, not in plastic bags or on tarps. Vegetative waste will be processed into mulch or compost.
  • Do not block streets, driveways, sidewalks, drainage ditches or storm inlets.
  • Do not place yard waste next to mailboxes, utility lines, utility boxes, poles or other above ground obstructions.
  • Work performed by tree service contractors should be hauled off by the contractor.

The city also asked residents to be patient while the cleanup process continues.

Kristin Moorehead
Kristin is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-294-1502 or emailing news@wuft.org.
