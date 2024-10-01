WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Campaign 2024
These are the stories from election year 2024 — from local candidates in north central Florida to the state legislature, all the way to the battle for the White House.

Who's on my November ballot for state and federal offices in north central Florida?

WUFT
Published October 1, 2024 at 8:59 AM EDT

There are two contested U.S. House races, five state House seats and two state Senate slots on ballots across north central Florida this November.

WUFT is part of a Florida Public Media effort to hear from every candidate running for a Congressional state-level office in 2024. Below are the answers that candidates provided to a survey that stations distributed during the summer.

You can find more local coverage of races across north central Florida on our Campaign 2024 page.
