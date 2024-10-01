Who's on my November ballot for state and federal offices in north central Florida?

There are two contested U.S. House races, five state House seats and two state Senate slots on ballots across north central Florida this November.

WUFT is part of a Florida Public Media effort to hear from every candidate running for a Congressional state-level office in 2024. Below are the answers that candidates provided to a survey that stations distributed during the summer.

You can find more local coverage of races across north central Florida on our Campaign 2024 page.