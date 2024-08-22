The Point, Aug. 22, 2024: Florida considers building golf courses in state parks

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

Anastasia State Park in St. Johns County is one of the state parks that could see the addition of pickleball, golf or other recreation types under a new state plan. (Courtesy of Florida State Parks)

• News Service of Florida: Pickleball, golf, disc golf and more: Florida State Parks plan to be considered. "The state Department of Environmental Protection this week announced what it has dubbed a 'Great Outdoors Initiative' aimed at expanding public access to state parks. The announcement included such things as adding campsites and cabins and increasing 'the number of outdoor recreation opportunities available at Florida’s state parks, including pickleball, disc golf, golf and paddling.'"

• WUFT News: ‘Doing God’s work’: Florida Democrats rally behind abortion amendment at DNC. "Several states are proposing abortion rights amendment changes to voters. But Waitkevicz, 78, who used to escort patients into the clinic, said Florida imposes particularly limiting measures, including requiring abortion-seekers to consult with a physician a day in advance of their appointment."

• WUFT News: Florida Democrats celebrate school board election success at DNC. "Florida Democrats attending the Democratic National Convention are celebrating a series of primary wins in school board elections across their home state. The Florida Democratic Party backed 11 candidates, with the majority emerging victorious in their races."

• Mainstreet Daily News: State Board of Education changes charter conversion rule. "The rule previously required a 'majority,' which led to a clash earlier this year between Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) and a nonprofit called Education First for Newberry (EFN) when EFN’s campaign to convert three Newberry schools into charter schools came to a vote."

• WUFT News: Leanetta McNealy wins another Alachua County School Board term, Diyonne McGraw loses. "Alachua County School Board member Leanetta McNealy is keeping her seat. She won her primary race on Tuesday by almost 15,000 votes, defeating Lew 'Lincoln' Welge."

• WCJB: University of Florida Pres. Kent Fuchs addresses Sasse allegations, plans for future. "Fuchs says they are evaluating the hires Sasse made, promising some will stay while others will not. He wouldn’t discuss specific numbers on spending cuts but said consulting contracts have ended."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County to kick off study of U.S. 301 corridor. "Proposed earlier this year by a community member, the idea started as a study of the U.S. Highway 301 corridor and still retains that name, but the BOCC approved an expanded scope in August that ranges across the eastern county."

Around the state

VR Systems, the company responsible for the glitches that kept the public from seeing primary election returns in many Fla. counties on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2024, is pictured here on Wednesday, Aug. 21, in Tallahassee. (Brendan Farrington/AP)

• Associated Press: Questions remain as tech company takes blame for glitch in Florida county election websites. "The problem didn’t affect how counties reported the primary vote to the state, but people checking local election websites Tuesday night couldn’t access results as they came in."

• WUSF-Tampa: Florida families are seeking consistent care following Medicaid unwinding. "The state’s process for redetermining Floridians' eligibility for Medicaid has also come under fire, with many health advocates citing a high number of complaints over the accuracy and timeliness of termination notices sent to enrollees."

• News Service of Florida: Florida education leaders have approved guidelines for school chaplains. "During the legislative session, opponents questioned the constitutionality of allowing school chaplains and whether it would lead to religious proselytization. Questions also have swirled about whether representatives of groups such as the Satanic Temple could serve as chaplains."

• Associated Press: Florida quietly removes LGBTQ+ travel info from its website. "Key West, Fort Lauderdale, Wilton Manors and St. Petersburg are among several Florida cities that have long been top U.S. destinations for LGBTQ+ tourists. So it came as a surprise this week when travelers learned that Florida's tourism marketing agency quietly removed the 'LGBTQ Travel' section from its website sometime in the past few months."

• Central Florida Public Media: Florida rolls out Activate Hope Program, aimed at helping hurricane survivors. "Floridians can go directly on the Hope Florida website after a storm to request assistance with food, household goods, home repairs and more. Governor Ron DeSantis said buses affiliated with the program will also be deployed to hard-hit areas after a storm."

• Associated Press: A Tampa federal prosecutor misused his position during a DUI stop, a watchdog finds. "The Justice Department's Office of Inspector General says one of the nation’s most prolific narcotics prosecutors flouted ethics when he drunkenly handed his business card to police investigating a crash."

• WLRN-Miami: A cheaper, greener way to build in Florida? It goes together like a Lego toy kit. "But unlike the structures your rambunctious 5-year-old can smash like the Hulk in seconds, the Miami company behind the blocks says they’re built to last and have been tested to withstand Category 5 hurricane winds."



Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.