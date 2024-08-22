Florida Democrats celebrate school board election success at DNC

Florida Democrats attending the Democratic National Convention are celebrating a series of primary wins in school board elections across their home state. The Florida Democratic Party backed 11 candidates, with the majority emerging victorious in their races.

Florida delegate and former Broward County School Board member Rosalind Osgood expressed her excitement over the results.

“I am ecstatic about the results of the school board races in Broward County and across the state of Florida,” Osgood said on Wednesday.

Of the 11 candidates endorsed by the Florida Democratic Party, seven won their primaries, defeating several candidates supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the conservative group Moms for Liberty. Two additional candidates are heading to runoffs in November.

Osgood believes these victories reflect a growing desire for change among Florida voters.

“I think last night's results show that the people in the state of Florida are sick and tired of chaotic school board members, appointees of the governors trying to indoctrinate our kids, trying to make our schools a place of hate and discord,” she said.

Karla Hernandez-Mats, President of the United Teachers of Dade, echoed Osgood’s sentiments, mentioning that the losses for DeSantis-backed candidates signal a rejection of divisive politics.

“These losses for DeSantis and all these endorsements show that our community is tired of the culture war propaganda. We want students that receive the resources that they need. But we want candidates that are education and student-focused and student-centered,” Hernandez-Mats said.

Hernandez-Mats also emphasized the importance of these victories as being the first step in turning Florida blue.

“We know that education is the cornerstone of democracy. We know that if we invest in our students and we invest in schools, then we're going to have a great and strong economy…And, this is something that our community is invested in…And that's why we're winning locally to win globally and win the state.”

The two candidates advancing to runoff elections will have their races decided in the November general election. Hernandez-Mats says it's important to maintain the momentum from these primary victories to secure the final victories.