The Point, June 28, 2024: Family sues Ginnie Springs over Memorial Day shooting

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• Mainstreet Daily News: Ginnie Springs sued by family of Memorial Day weekend shooting victim. "On Thursday, what would have been Stewart’s fifth wedding anniversary, Campione Law filed a lawsuit on behalf of his wife, Amber, and their daughter, charging Ginnie Springs Outdoors with negligence."

• Ocala Star-Banner ($): State will charge boy, 14, as an adult in sex assault of woman, 91, in Reddick. "With the state's filing decision, the boy was transferred from a juvenile facility to the county jail on Wednesday morning. He will be housed away from adults."

• Florida Storms: Deep Saharan dust & high chance for tropical formation. "The deep layer of Saharan dust is currently located over the central Caribbean and is suppressing the chances for tropical storm formation in this area. On the periphery of the deeper concentrations of dust there are two tropical waves we are monitoring."

• WCJB: ‘We’re definitely going to be packed’: Dixie County consolidating to 3 schools for 2024-2025 school year. "Seventh grade students will join eighth grade students in the middle school wing at Dixie County High School, and sixth grade students will come to Anderson Elementary. Fifth grade students will stay at the elementary school they attended."

• Ocala Gazette: Marion County to consider ordinance for protections for “health freedom”. "The move is being made to comply with state law, after the May 2023 passing of Senate Bill 252, which prohibits discrimination based on healthcare choices and the enforcement of international health organization guidelines. It was codified into the Florida Patient’s Bill of Rights."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

• News Service of Florida: DeSantis vetoes a Florida ex-inmate residency bill. "The measure would have applied to people who otherwise met requirements to be classified as residents, such as maintaining legal Florida residence for 12 months before enrolling at colleges or universities."

• WLRN-Miami: New Florida law will limit public access to images of children up for adoption. "The law requires foster care agencies to add extra online guardrails, such as private login mechanisms, to make online photo galleries safer for individuals on their site."

• WUSF-Tampa: As bird flu spreads to dairy cattle, Florida begins testing cows. "A bird flu spreading across the United States has spread to dairy cattle and experts worry it's a sign the virus is mutating and could spread from human to human, creating another pandemic."

• Tampa Bay Times ($): DeSantis said he cut Florida’s arts funding over ‘sexual’ festivals. "Gov. Ron DeSantis cited 'sexual' festivals in Orlando and Tampa as the reason he vetoed more than $32 million in arts funding across Florida this month."

• Central Florida Public Media: Florida’s Dengue travel cases exceed this year’s expectations, state data show. "The Florida Department of Health published expectations for travel-associated cases of the mosquito-borne virus, expecting 214 cases for the year. As of Wednesday, travel cases were at 237."

• News Service of Florida: Florida Supreme Court says Pinellas County can face taxes. "A divided Florida Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Pinellas County can be required to pay taxes on land it owns in neighboring Pasco County, rejecting arguments that counties are immune from property taxes outside their borders."

• WLRN-Miami: Miami's waterfront ferris wheel owes over $1 million in delinquent taxes. "The operators of the ferris wheel, an Arizona-based company called Skyviews Miami Observation Wheel, has barely made tax payments on the operation since 2020, records show. Out of all the delinquent taxes owed by any company in Miami-Dade County, the company ranks second in delinquent 'tangible property' taxes during the last year."



From NPR News

• Politics: 4 takeaways from the first presidential debate

• Law: Supreme Court limits SEC's powers to impose fines

• World: Sick children are allowed to leave Gaza for the first time in weeks

• National: The scandal roiling one of the nation's biggest megachurches, explained

• Education: Oklahoma state superintendent says schools must assimilate the Bible into curriculum

• Law: Supreme Court halts EPA’s 'Good Neighbor Plan'

• National: At the border, migrants ‘wait and see’ as encounters with Border Patrol dip 40%

• Health: Health insurers cover fewer drugs and make them harder to get

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.