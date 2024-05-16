The Point, May 16, 2024: Honoring Marion County bus crash victims with candlelight ceremony

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WUFT News: Candlelight vigil honors the deceased victims of the Marion County bus crash. “'This was one of the worst tragedies that we’ve seen because of the loss of life,' said Karen Patricio, the community organizer for the Farmworker Association of Florida. 'It was a negligent accident that could have been easily avoided.'”

• WUFT News: A Micanopy town commission seat is unfilled. Is Form 6 to blame? “'No one even picked up a qualifying packet,' said Sara Owen (R), the town administrator. 'This is a little unique in the fact we had no candidate qualify for an upcoming election.'"

• Mainstreet Daily News: UF Fisheries to host Fishing for Autism event. "The idea for hosting an event specifically for children with autism and their families was started three years ago by Fishing for Autism Founder Katy O’Connor, whose son Chase, 8, is autistic and non-verbal."

• Florida Storms: NHC begins issuing outlooks today, including 7 day outlook. "The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is still a little over two weeks away, but the first forecasts start today. The National Hurricane Center began issuing their tropical weather outlooks today, which show the probability of tropical cyclones forming over a given area in the next two to seven days."

• WCJB: Marion County high school student named Presidential Scholar. "Esperance J. Han is one of five students in the state of Florida and 161 nationwide who were recognized for the program."

Around the state

• WUWF-Pensacola: Who gets to claim self-defense in shootings? Airman’s death sparks debate over race and gun rights. "This time, the victim was a young Black servicemember who carried his legally owned handgun to the door of his apartment after hearing banging noises that ended up being a sheriff’s deputy. The officer — and not Fortson — opened fire within seconds. His supervisors say he acted in self-defense."

• News4Jax: Dozens pack 1st community huddle to weigh in on $1.2B stadium proposal. "The city also agreed to pay $150 million, if a new deal is signed, for maintenance and upkeep, bringing Jacksonville’s total investment to $775 million."

• Miami Herald ($): Miami Woman’s Club’s first Black president is a milestone years in the making. "'But, as 20-year club member Dolly McIntyre said, 'It’s a new era and this is wonderful progress. With Metris as our new president, we are righting some old wrongs, and I’m looking forward to working with the new officers.'"

• Central Florida Public Media: FAFSA delays persist as college enrollment deadlines loom. "Some colleges and universities pushed back their commitment deadlines as they scrambled to get financial aid packages to prospective students, who rely on the aid to attend college."

• WTSP-Tampa: Publix donates 'milestone' 100 million pounds of produce to Feeding America partner food banks."Since 2020, Publix's produce donations have gone to 35 food banks across the country, including more than 51 million pounds to seven food banks in Florida, the company said in a news release."

• Jacksonville Today: Diversity in Aquatics, Duval Schools and city parks partner to spread swimming skills. “'We need to get our young people into the pool,' Hill says. 'Now it’s a thing where ‘I can’t swim. I don’t think I’m going to go around the water.'"

From NPR News

Krista Jensen curated today's edition of The Point.