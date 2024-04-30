The Point, April 30, 2024: 9 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• Fresh Take Florida: Florida police arrest first pro-Palestinian protesters in state at two university campuses. "Police, supported by state troopers, arrested nine pro-Palestinian protesters late Monday who had occupied a plaza on the University of Florida for days. They were among the first college arrests in Florida."

• WUFT News: New Gainesville bookstore inspired by bans. "Located on Main Street next to the Gainesville Fire Rescue Station, The Lynx is a local, independent woman-owned general bookstore emphasizing books banned in Florida, LGBTQ+ books, books by Black, indigenous and people of color and Florida literature."

• WUFT News: Three Florida physicians share their experience volunteering at a hospital in Gaza for two weeks. "Dr. Bashar Alzghoul, Dr. Waleed Sayedahmad and Nurse Rana Mahmoud shared their experiences from volunteering for two weeks at the European Hospital in Gaza."

• Mainstreet Daily News: High Dive to close in May after new ownership change. "Lavery said the new owner looks to develop the site, and High Dive will need to move to an existing site or build a new location. But Lavery said this could be the end of the music venue."

• WUFT News: The Repurpose Project: Redefining and recycling waste in Gainesville. "The Repurpose Project, a non-profit organization founded in January 2012, aims to inspire people to look at everyday objects in a new light and find creative ways to give them a second life."

• WUFT News: Harn Museum of Art’s newest Asian exhibition tells a colorful history for all audiences to enjoy. "Overhead moveable lights shine on wood paneling, which open up onto a space where evocations from throughout history intermingle, as giant windows open out into a garden. Works of art from across history and geography merge in a single space."

Around the state

• WUFT News: Florida bill poised to make education in prisons more accessible. "The bill, Senate Bill 62, is only one page long in its final draft. Its motive is simple: Florida residents will not lose their residency status for tuition purposes just because they were incarcerated. That is, an incarcerated or formerly incarcerated person enrolling in college can apply for in-state tuition and federal financial aid, including the Pell Grant."

• Associated Press: DeSantis says Florida will challenge Title IX transgender protections. "The new regulations, which are to take effect in August, spell out that Title IX also bars discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity."

• News Service of Florida: Medicaid class-action against state of Florida gets go-ahead. "A federal judge has cleared the way for a class-action lawsuit that alleges Florida did not properly inform people before dropping them from the Medicaid program after a COVID-19 public health emergency ended."

• News Service of Florida: State reports increase in calls about wildlife. "As Florida’s population expands, state wildlife officials have seen a more than 33 percent increase in calls for assistance related to wild animals during the past five years, according to a presentation that could go before the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission this week."

• Central Florida Public Media: Workers seek to unionize non-Disney restaurants at Disney Springs. "Workers at the restaurants operated by Patina Restaurant Group, part of the Delaware North corporation, have concerns about lower wages compared to Disney employees, part-time instead full-time work, and a lack of benefits."

• WLRN-Miami: Coral canopies? Snail derbies? New money will help find solutions for South Florida's troubled reef. "Coral rescuers working to save Florida’s beleaguered reef ravaged by disease and a sweltering ocean heat wave last summer are getting a $9 million boost from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law."

• WUSF-Tampa: First sea turtle nest of the season found on Venice Beach. "Loggerheads are considered a threatened species, even though they are the most common species on southwest Florida nesting beaches, followed by endangered green sea turtles."

From NPR News

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.