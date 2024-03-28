The Point, March 28, 2024: Vandal breaks Mayor Ward's window

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



• WUFT News: Gainesville mayor’s office window broken in act of vandalism. "On Tuesday night, someone broke the window of Mayor Harvey Ward’s office at City Hall, according to a city press release."

• WUFT News: Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority Board holds first meeting since joint resignation. "Although the current authority board has less than 60 days before its resignation takes effect, one of its primary goals is to ensure a smooth transition until a new board is appointed, Craig Carter, the authority board chair, said."

• WUFT News: Florida Board of Governors discuss awards, new appointments at two-day in-person meeting. "The Florida Board of Governors met on Tuesday and Wednesday at the University of Florida. Most committee meetings took place on Tuesday, with the full board meeting being held Wednesday morning."

• WCJB: Alachua County leaders ‘monitor’ Celebration Pointe bankruptcy impacts on sportsplex. "Celebration Pointe will stay open after filing for bankruptcy, however, Alachua County leaders are reviewing the issue for possible impacts to the sportsplex they funded."

• WUFT News: Alachua County School District Advisory Council discusses solutions to mental health and behavioral issues. "Many students, especially in the middle and high schools, are struggling academically and socially due to a lack of support. This has led to a disruption of learning for students in the classroom, according to Keith Watts, a physics teacher and School Advisory Council representative at Gainesville High School."

• Mainstreet Daily News: Alachua County Sheriff’s Office opens Newberry precinct. "The substation serves as a place for ACSO staff to talk to citizens about incidents, away from noise and the outdoors, but close to home."

• WUFT News: Williston pastor supports growing Hispanic community. "Rosado has noticed a growing number of immigrants in the area, including those who are undocumented. 'I’m not an immigration officer; I’m just a pastor,' Rosado said."

• Ocala Gazette: Ocala singer wins golden ticket to Hollywood on ‘American Idol’. "As one young singer from Ocala stood before musical legends Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry to sing his heart out, even under studio lights in Nashville he showed his humility and talent to the world."

• The Point Podcast: RTS Turns 50. Thursday’s host, Ailee Shanes, speaks with Oscar Santiago Perez, the chair of the Gainesville Regional Transit System Advisory Board, on some of the issues surrounding RTS and some of the changes and growth of Gainesville’s public transit system as RTS turns 50 years old.

Around the state

• Associated Press: Settlement reached in lawsuit between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allies and Disney. "In a meeting, the members of the board of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District approved the settlement agreement, ending almost two years of litigation that was sparked by DeSantis’ takeover of the district from Disney supporters following the company’s opposition to Florida’s so-called 'Don’t Say Gay' law."

• Politico: Federal court upholds DeSantis-backed congressional map. "A panel of federal judges upheld Florida’s congressional map, turning away a challenge that alleged it was discriminatory against Black voters after the district held by former Rep. Al Lawson, a Black Democrat, was dismantled."

• WMFE-Orlando: LGBTQ advocates have questions about Florida's chaplain bill. "A bill awaiting Governor Ron DeSantis’ signature, would allow chaplains to act as school counselors in Florida K-12 schools. But some LGBTQ advocates have questions about whether having clergy act as counselors will do more harm than good."

• WUSF-Tampa: The squeeze drought: Fresh orange juice is disappearing from Florida. "With citrus greening and real estate development, some Tampa Bay area residents said it's hard to find fresh squeezed orange juice at restaurants and stores like they used to."

• News Service of Florida: Tallahassee companies are in a legal fight over the FIU bridge collapse. "Six years after the deadly collapse of a Florida International University pedestrian bridge, Tallahassee-based companies affiliated with a bridge-engineering firm are fighting a proposal that could prevent them from working on federally funded projects."

• WLRN-Miami: DeSantis, state environmental regulators greenlight bigger ships at Key West harbor. "Larger ships sailing around troubled reefs and into the Key West harbor will be allowed for the next quarter century under an expanded lease deal approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis and his cabinet on Tuesday."

• WLRN-Miami: Feds announce plans to begin rescuing sick sawfish amid mysterious die-off. "As the number of endangered sawfish deaths continues to rise in the Lower Keys, federal wildlife officials announced plans Wednesday to take the unprecedented step of trying to rescue sick fish."



From NPR News

• National: Baltimore's bridge collapse is expected to disrupt supply chains

• Health: Here's what to know about dengue, as Puerto Rico declares a public health emergency

• World: Ukraine's Kharkiv moves classrooms underground so kids survive Russian attacks

• National: California judge recommends disbarment of pro-Trump attorney John Eastman

• Media: NBC fired Ronna McDaniel. But TV news has a bigger pundit problem

• National: An Arizona lawmaker announced she was getting an abortion. Here's what happened next

• Politics: Cash-strapped Trump is now selling $60 Bibles, U.S. Constitution included

• Health: Why Oregon's groundbreaking drug decriminalization experiment is coming to an end

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.