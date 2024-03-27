© 2024 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
Williston pastor supports growing Hispanic community

WUFT | By Jiselle Lee
Published March 27, 2024 at 4:21 PM EDT
Omar Rosado leading worship at his church in Williston, Florida (Jiselle Lee/WUFT News)
Omar Rosado is a leader of the Hispanic community in Williston, Florida.

The pastor helps people who come to his church by offering social services and helping them follow their faith.

Rosado has noticed a growing number of immigrants in the area, including those who are undocumented. “I’m not an immigration officer; I’m just a pastor,” Rosado said.

“We help them, protect them and make them grow their faith. But I know many people who don’t dare to leave their houses at night.”

Produced by Jiselle Lee with translation by Kristine Villarroel
Business and Development
