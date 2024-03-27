Williston pastor supports growing Hispanic community
Omar Rosado is a leader of the Hispanic community in Williston, Florida.
The pastor helps people who come to his church by offering social services and helping them follow their faith.
Rosado has noticed a growing number of immigrants in the area, including those who are undocumented. “I’m not an immigration officer; I’m just a pastor,” Rosado said.
“We help them, protect them and make them grow their faith. But I know many people who don’t dare to leave their houses at night.”
Produced by Jiselle Lee with translation by Kristine Villarroel