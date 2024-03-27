Gainesville mayor’s office window broken in act of vandalism

On Tuesday night, someone broke the window of Mayor Harvey Ward’s office at City Hall, according to a city press release.

According to the release, a “lengthy and hate-driven” handwritten note accompanied the vandalism. Ward did not disclose the contents of the note due to the ongoing investigation. In the release, Ward made reference to other acts of vandalism at City Hall Plaza.

Ward emphasized the safety of city employees, and said, “a broken window and ugly note will not shake our resolve.”

Law enforcement is investigating the incident.