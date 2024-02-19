The Point, Feb. 19, 2024: Battle of Olustee reenactment returns to Baker County

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.



The stories near you

• WUFT News: Reenactment of the 1864 Battle of Olustee returns to Baker County. "The Reenactment of the Battle of Olustee returned to Baker County on Friday, Feb. 16 for a weekend dedicated to preserving the history of the largest battle in Florida during the Civil War."

• WCJB: Police K-9 shot in the line of duty. "Marion County Sheriffs, Marion County Fire Rescue, and the Ocala Police Department worked together to rush Leo to the University of Florida’s Animal Hospital in Gainesville in an ambulance."

• WUFT News: Live Oak woman arrested on charges of abusing, blinding 10-month-old. "Suwannee County Fire Rescue crews initially responded to reports of the baby having a seizure, deputies said they found the baby in a condition they could not believe."

• WUFT News: Buchholz Bobcats making history: First-ever girls flag football. "Head coach Jamison, 67, has been a senior clerical worker at Buchholz for a year and a half. When the principal found out he played competitive flag football for 16 years, he brought the idea to him to coach, he said."

• WUFT News: 'Far from the goal:’ Dr. Gwendolyn Zohara Simmons shares her experience as part of the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign. "During the Poor People's Campaign, Simmons played a crucial role as an activist and organizer. She worked tirelessly to address issues of poverty, racism, and inequality, advocating for the rights of marginalized communities."

• WUFT News: Loosey’s Downtown hosts showcase for grant-winning Gainesville musicians. "The grant was created by MusicGNV as a way to provide up-and-coming Gainesville musicians with studio time and name recognition in the community.

• WUFT News: Gainesville muralist Arianna Uberti painted her way to achieving her dream. "The City of Gainesville recognized just that a year ago when it awarded her the Emerging Artist Award in March 2023, but her recognition came after a long journey and the ups and downs of life where art was never part of her plan."

• WUFT News: Photo gallery: UF's Phillips Center hosts Florida Invitational Step Show. "Members of The Delta Beta Chapter of The Alpha Psi Alpha fraternity pose with their winnings during Florida Invitational Step Show at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts."

Today's sponsored message

Around the state

• WFSU-Tallahassee: Florida’s municipal utilities could be limited in the funds they can transfer to general revenue. "Florida’s city- and county-run utilities could be limited in the amount of money they can transfer to their general revenue funds. Under a bill moving in the Legislature, transfers from a municipal utility to its general fund would be capped."

• News Service of Florida: New financial disclosure law for cities and county election officials is challenged. "The law, passed during the 2023 legislative session, requires mayors and other elected municipal officials, such as members of city councils, to file annual reports detailing issues such as their net worths, incomes and assets."

• WUSF-Tampa: The number of abortions performed in Florida is steadily rising. "Roughly 2,000 more people got abortions in Florida last year than the previous year, according to the latest state data. Out-of-state residents once again fueled the spike."

• WMFE-Orlando: Ten Florida airports stand to earn over $112 million in federal funds. "This grant money is in addition to the over $2 billion that’s been funneled into improving our nation’s airports over the last two years."

• News Service of Florida: A judge sides with environmentalists in wetlands permitting shift. "His ruling that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency violated the Endangered Species Act shifts power away from the state."

• News Service of Florida: The Florida House passes a bill to allow bear killings. "Under the proposal, people who shoot bears would be required to notify the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission within 24 hours of killings. People who provoke or lure bears wouldn’t be shielded under the measure. Also, people would not be allowed to possess or sell bear carcasses after the killings."

• WFLA-Tampa: Report finds Florida second-most expensive state for car insurance. "Auto insurance companies say rates are going up because they’re losing money. They blame personal injury lawsuits and the cost of replacement parts."

• WUSF-Tampa: Have you seen a giant pink bird? Audubon Florida is holding a flamingo 'census.' "For decades, flamingos have been seen mostly as plastic lawn ornaments. Hurricane Idalia blew in scores of the birds back to our shores. But how many are out there?"



From NPR News

• Law: Trump ordered to pay over $355M for fraudulent business practices in New York

• Health: FDA approves a drug to treat severe food allergies, including milk, eggs and nuts

• Politics: Generations after its heyday, isolationism is alive and kicking up controversy

• World: Alexei Navalny, Russian politician who opposed Putin to the end, has died in prison

• National: In wake of mass shootings, some parents hesitate bringing their kids to big events

• National: The hottest trend in U.S. cities? Changing zoning rules to allow more housing

• National: Thousands of vets fell victim to a bait-and-switch...by the VA? Lawmakers want a fix

• National: How ageism against Biden and Trump puts older folks at risk

Kristin Moorehead curated today's edition of The Point.