Photo gallery: UF's Phillips Center hosts Florida Invitational Step Show
Ga'Shanti Bright, vice president of the Lambda Psi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority, performs during the Florida Invitational Step Show at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, February 17, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Benjamin Destin, a member of The Delta Beta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, performs an airline-themed performance during the Florida Invitational Step Show at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, February 17, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Leiani Thomas, secretary of The Mu Epsilon Chapter of The Zeta Phi Beta sorority, performs during the Florida Invitational Step Show at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, February 17, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Timothy Sinclair, member of The Omicron Zeta chapter of The Omega Psi Phi fraternity, performs during the Florida Invitational Step Show at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, February 17, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
The Infamous Diamonds Dance Team dances during the Florida Invitational Step Show at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, February 17, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Shariah Brown, member of the FACES Modeling Troupe, performs during the Florida Invitational Step Show at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, February 17, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
A women in the auidence freezes for the "Mannequin Challenge" during the Florida Invitational Step Show at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, February 17, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
A member of The Gamma Epsilon Chapter of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity strolls during the Florida Invitational Step Show at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, February 17, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Members of The Delta Beta Chapter of The Alpha Psi Alpha fraternity pose with their winnings during Florida Invitational Step Show at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, February 17, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)
Members of The Delta Beta Chapter of The Alpha Psi Alpha fraternity stroll during its airline-themed performance at the Florida Invitational Step Show at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, February 17, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)