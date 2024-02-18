Photo gallery: UF's Phillips Center hosts Florida Invitational Step Show

10 of 10 — 021724 UF Florida Invitational Step Show LA 09.jpg

Members of The Delta Beta Chapter of The Alpha Psi Alpha fraternity stroll during its airline-themed performance at the Florida Invitational Step Show at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, February 17, 2024. (Lee Ann Anderson/WUFT News)