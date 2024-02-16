'Far from the goal:’ Dr. Gwendolyn Zohara Simmons shares her experience as part of the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign

Though the gathering was small, Dr. Gwendolyn Zoharah Simmons’ words and discussions within the building were far from it.

Those interested in hearing Simmons’ work within the civil rights movements, specifically her work within the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign, gathered at the A. Quinn Jones Museum & Cultural Center Thursday night.

During the Poor People's Campaign, Simmons played a crucial role as an activist and organizer. She worked tirelessly to address issues of poverty, racism, and inequality, advocating for the rights of marginalized communities. Simmons' leadership and dedication helped amplify the voices of those affected by social injustices, making significant strides toward creating a more equitable society.

The small crowd that came to hear Simmons’ words and experience. Many of those in the crowd have lived through the events discussed during the speech; some were able to relive and share their experiences during the campaign. (Anna Tsemba/WUFT News)

She began her speech discussing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., giving her insight into how her views of Dr. King changed over time.

“I had begun to be influenced by Malcolm X’s thought,” she said. “I began to see Dr. King as an accommodationist, a moderate, a deal maker with the establishment, a hierarchical, sexist, a preacher who was out of step with the new times.”

She went on to discuss the switch in her brain after reading Dr. King’s writing and print speeches. She was also influenced by her mentors who valued Dr. King’s work. This made her reevaluate him.

She then spoke the words of Dr. King to make sure no one forgot his words and their meaning the way he intended, part of which was his plan for the Poor People’s Campaign.

The 1968 Poor People’s Campaign was a social movement for economic justice and equality for impoverished Americans. There was an encampment in front of the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Those who participated in the campaign faced challenges such as inclement weather and inadequate facilities to engage in a peaceful protest, marches, and rallies to draw attention. Though the campaign was created shortly after Dr. King’s assassination, it was his idea and based on his ideology.

She talked about her time as a young adult during this campaign and how it influenced her life. However, the biggest part of her speech was comparing this period she lived through to what is happening today, how the only way to see change is through coming together as a group.

Simmons can barely hold back her tears as she hears the words from an older gentleman sharing his story while holding up a photo of the grandchildren. He knows his daughter and grandchildren have a better life due to people who chose to be activists like Simmons and he shares his gratitude. (Anna Tsemba/WUFT News)

“It is 56 years later, and we are still so far from the goal that Dr. King had for us,” Simmons said. She ended her speech and allowed for a discussion to begin among the small crowd.

An older gentleman spoke up. He told a story of taking his daughter and grandchildren to the Marietta Garden in Georgia, a significant place in Simmons’ life.

“I think in terms of small victories, my daughter is biracial. These are my grandsons,” he said while holding photos of his grandkids with pride. “I told my daughter this, ‘30 years ago this wouldn’t have happened. You and them wouldn’t have been accepted.’” With these words, Simmons nearly started crying and struggled to hold her composure in front of the podium.

Next, Shanti Vani, a grief recovery specialist, shared her story as one of the people at the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign.

“I was there at the campaign back when I was so young. I remember the rain and all the mud that covered us head to toe,” she said.

City Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker speaks to the crowd about standing together during difficult times and how several voices are better than one. (Anna Tsemba/WUFT News)

Then, the conversation turned to the main message of the speech, when City Commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker, who was a former manager for the museum, discussed how those who want to see a change must mobilize together. This was a message that was repeated over and over by Simmons, Duncan-Walker, and others at the event.

As some people began to fizzle out, some continued their conversation with Simmons and among themselves. Simmons made her final remarks before leaving by saying, “History is always important because if you don’t know your history, you are bound to repeat the same problems.”