Live Oak woman arrested on charges of abusing, blinding 10-month-old

A Live Oak woman is behind bars after deputies said she abused a 10-month-old baby she was supposed to be caring for.

Suwannee County Fire Rescue crews initially responded to reports of the baby having a seizure, deputies said they found the baby in a condition they could not believe.

"It's definitely one of the worst cases I've ever worked," said Kim Lane, an investigator for the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office. "The injuries to this baby were extensive."

The child had to be treated at Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville. Investigators found the child with bruises and broken bones, as well as cannabis in its system.

Sheriff's officials said they interviewed those close to the child. The child's condition has improved enough to be released, they said.

According to a post department officials made on Facebook, mouth injuries will make it hard for the child to eat, the abuse left its spine fractured and leg injured, the child has hematomas and it even has gone blind.

"They compared it to someone being in a violent car crash," Lane said.

Officials said the woman responsible is Heather Hogan, 39, who they have arrested on charges of aggravated child abuse and neglect. She is currently being detained in the Suwannee County Jail with a bond of $600,000.

The sheriff's office's Facebook post has drawn outrage, with some neighbors saying jail is too light a punishment for the alleged crimes.