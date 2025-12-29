Florida is home to 23 million residents and another 143 million tourists, each flushing 100 gallons of toilet water every day. The daily waste—1,000 tons of it—must go somewhere. Many cities send it to rural counties by way of “biosolids,” a euphemism for sewage sludge spread as fertilizers. The stuff is considered a recycling solution. But some rural leaders, residents and environmental advocates say it poses health risks and nuisances like odors and dump trucks. Is it fair for rural counties to bear the burden of urban waste? And is there a better way?