Florida is home to 23 million residents and another 143 million tourists, each flushing 100 gallons of toilet water every day. The daily waste—1,000 tons of it—must go somewhere. Many cities send it to rural counties by way of “biosolids,” a euphemism for sewage sludge spread as fertilizers. The stuff is considered a recycling solution. But some rural leaders, residents and environmental advocates say it poses health risks and nuisances like odors and dump trucks. Is it fair for rural counties to bear the burden of urban waste? And is there a better way?
Part I: Spreading the Burden
Janet Simoneaux, 68, retired to Lake Como in rural Putnam County before a biosolids company announced plans to dump nearby. The company backed out before trucking in any waste in what neighbors say was a rare rural victory.
Rising costs of wastewater management in Florida leave questions about who will pick up the bill.
Residents behind a “Stop the Stink” campaign in St. Johns County argue land application of biosolids harms Florida’s housing market.
Part II: Solutions
At a water treatment facility in Orlando, engineers are testing technology they hope will help solve one of the most persistent environmental problems of our time: PFAS contamination.
For Tampa-based COO Blake Merrell, dealing with the state’s sewage waste is both an entrepreneurial and ecclesiastical calling.
Students in Environmental Journalism class at the UF College of Journalism and Communications spent their semester reporting on Florida’s sewage challenges and solutions.