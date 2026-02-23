New WUFT primetime special showcases tech for Florida life

WUFT viewers have several opportunities to view a brand-new documentary special about technology this week.

Monday marks the premiere of the new primetime special "WUFT at CES 2026: Megabytes and Vegas Nights." It revolves around the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the world's largest tech event.

Jacob Sedesse directed and hosted the special. He has a history of covering technology on WUFT platforms, from hosting the segment "Tech Tomorrow" during WUFT's "First at Five" to reporting live from Cape Canaveral for NASA's Artemis I launch. Sedesse previously covered CES for WUFT in 2024.

The special follows a mixed format, with elements of a news report, documentary, travel diary and personal essay. It focuses primarily on products created in Florida or designed to solve problems residents face in the state. It provides thought-provoking commentary on the role of technology in our lives.

"I'm really excited to be sharing this through WUFT, where I have so much history," Sedesse said. "It's very personal and feels like the culmination of my life's work. I've heard so many great things from colleagues who have already seen it."

The special plays three times during its first week on WUFT-TV:



Monday, February 23, at 9 p.m.

Wednesday, February 25, at 10 p.m.

Saturday, February 28, at 5:30 p.m.

Sedesse is also hosting a screening at Gannett Auditorium, located in the UF College of Journalism & Communications' Weimer Hall, on Thursday, February 26, at 6 p.m. He will present the film in its entirety, followed by commentary and a discussion with experts about the implications of emerging technology.