Photo gallery: Gator men's basketball defeats LSU

WUFT | By Riley Beiswenger
Published January 21, 2026 at 1:23 AM EST
Alex Condon (21) shoots the ball during the first half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
1 of 5  — 012026 UF M Basketball LSU RB 01.jpg
Alex Condon (21) shoots the ball during the first half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
Riley Beiswenger/ WRUF
Florida guard Urban Klavzar (7) shoots the ball during the first half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
2 of 5  — 012026 UF M Basketball LSU RB 03.jpg
Florida guard Urban Klavzar (7) shoots the ball during the first half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
Riley Beiswenger/ WRUF
Florida guard Boogie Fland (0) with a slam dunk during the first half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
3 of 5  — 012026 UF M Basketball LSU RB 04.jpg
Florida guard Boogie Fland (0) with a slam dunk during the first half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
Riley Beiswenger/ WRUF
Thomas Haugh (10) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
4 of 5  — 012026 UF M Basketball LSU RB 05.jpg
Thomas Haugh (10) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
Riley Beiswenger/ WRUF
Florida center Rueben Chinyelu (9) shoots the ball and scores to start the second half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
5 of 5  — 012026 UF M Basketball LSU RB 06.jpg
Florida center Rueben Chinyelu (9) shoots the ball and scores to start the second half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
Riley Beiswenger/ WRUF

Florida men's basketball beat LSU 79-61 on Tuesday at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

Florida head coach Todd Golden celebrates the team scoring as they lead the second half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
1 of 7  — 012026 UF M Basketball LSU RB 07.jpg
Florida head coach Todd Golden celebrates the team scoring as they lead the second half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
Riley Beiswenger/ WRUF
Thomas Haugh (10) shoots a layup during the second half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
2 of 7  — 012026 UF M Basketball LSU RB 08.jpg
Thomas Haugh (10) shoots a layup during the second half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
Riley Beiswenger/ WRUF
Rueben Chinyelu (9) celebrates the team's lead in the second half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
3 of 7  — 012026 UF M Basketball LSU RB 9.jpg
Rueben Chinyelu (9) celebrates the team's lead in the second half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
Riley Beiswenger/ WRUF
Florida guard Boogie Fland (0) upset with a referee during the second half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
4 of 7  — 012026 UF M Basketball LSU RB 10.jpg
Florida guard Boogie Fland (0) upset with a referee during the second half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
Riley Beiswenger/ WRUF
Thomas Haugh (10) shoots a three-pointer during the second half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
5 of 7  — 012026 UF M Basketball LSU RB 11.jpg
Thomas Haugh (10) shoots a three-pointer during the second half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
Riley Beiswenger/ WRUF
LSU guard Jalen Reece shoots the ball against Florida defense, Micah Handlogten (3), in the second half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
6 of 7  — 012026 UF M Basketball LSU RB 12.jpg
LSU guard Jalen Reece shoots the ball against Florida defense, Micah Handlogten (3), in the second half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
Riley Beiswenger/ WRUF
Florida freshman guard CJ Ingram (11) handles the ball during their game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
7 of 7  — 012026 UF M Basketball LSU RB 13.jpg
Florida freshman guard CJ Ingram (11) handles the ball during their game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
Riley Beiswenger/ WRUF
Micah Handlogten (3) and Alex Kovatchev (8) defend against LSU guard Mazi Mosley (0) in the second half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
1 of 6  — 012026 UF M Basketball LSU RB 14.jpg
Micah Handlogten (3) and Alex Kovatchev (8) defend against LSU guard Mazi Mosley (0) in the second half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
Riley Beiswenger/ WRUF
Xavian Lee (1) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
2 of 6  — 012026 UF M Basketball LSU RB 15.jpg
Xavian Lee (1) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
Riley Beiswenger/ WRUF
Alex Condon (21) shoots the ball while being defended by LSU's Pablo Tamba (8) during the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
3 of 6  — 012026 UF M Basketball LSU RB 16.jpg
Alex Condon (21) shoots the ball while being defended by LSU's Pablo Tamba (8) during the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
Riley Beiswenger/ WRUF
Florida guard Boogie Fland (0) dribbes the ball around Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) during the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
4 of 6  — 012026 UF M Basketball LSU RB 17.jpg
Florida guard Boogie Fland (0) dribbes the ball around Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) during the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
Riley Beiswenger/ WRUF
Isaiah Brown (20) moves around LSU defense during the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
5 of 6  — 012026 UF M Basketball LSU RB 18.jpg
Isaiah Brown (20) moves around LSU defense during the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
Riley Beiswenger/ WRUF
Micah Handlogten (3) shoots the ball during the first half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
6 of 6  — 012026 UF MBasketball LSU RB 02.jpg
Micah Handlogten (3) shoots the ball during the first half of the game against LSU at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
Riley Beiswenger/ WRUF

Sports College BasketballFlorida Gators
Riley Beiswenger
Riley is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Riley Beiswenger

