‘Beautiful, smart, fun-loving, energetic’: Ocala community holds a vigil for 3-year-old girl

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala community members organized a vigil in downtown Ocala where dozens gathered Thursday night to honor 3-year-old Paisley Brown just one week after police say she was killed by her mother’s boyfriend. Her death sparked community outrage and protest demanding those involved be held accountable.

Around 30 people came to pay respects to Paisley on Thursday night. Posters and candles lined the square, people adding to the collection as they talked and expressed their grief for the girl. Parents listened to the sound of their children laughing and running across the square, only imagining what if the unthinkable happened to them.

“Beautiful, smart, fun-loving, energetic,” said Shannon Deeb, tearfully describing Paisley. “This is actually one of the most heartbreaking things I’ve gone through in my life.”

Deeb said she was Paisley’s Godmother. She spent most of the night chatting with other attendees, consoling each other. Deeb encouraged anyone who wanted to donate to the family to give anything directly to Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection at 2800 NE 14th St. in Ocala.

“So many people who never even knew her came together,” she said. “For them to show so much love to her is absolutely amazing.”

Despite the display, some attendees couldn’t forget the anger they felt at Paisley’s murder. Many people attending the vigil expressed their disgust with the situation, calling for anybody involved to be held accountable for their actions or lack thereof.

Marion County Deputies say Paisley was killed in her trailer home on Feb 19. Jennifer Kendrick, Paisley’s mother, told officers her boyfriend, Jeroen Coombs, was the primary caregiver for her children. She said he was responsible for baths, cooking, and diaper changes. The two had been dating since October 2025.

The morning of Feb. 19, deputies say Kendrick left early to run errands, leaving her children alone with Coombs. Around 11 a.m., she FaceTimed Coombs and told her Paisley was unresponsive. She told officers she finished her errands and went home to find Paisley sitting cold and limp in her high chair. Kendrick demanded Coombs call 911. Paramedics responded to a call saying Paisley was unresponsive, 40 minutes after Kendrick first learned something was wrong with her daughter. She told the deputies she was getting her nails done when Coombs notified her.

Officers spoke with Paisley’s siblings, who said Coombs punched Paisley on her chest. Coombs said in an interview with police he bound Paisley’s arms and legs together using a robe tie and blue painters tape to prevent her from reaching into her diaper and making a mess. He told officers she slept tied up overnight.

Coombs admitted to hitting Paisley three times in the chest. He said after the third strike she appeared to stop breathing and Coombs realized ‘he took it too far,’ according to MCSO. When asked why he didn’t call 911 immediately, he told officers he was scared. Coombs was charged with aggravated child abuse and is being held without bond.

“Now that he’s been arrested on these charges, we’re continuing to investigate to see if there’s any other charges that need to be filed,” said MCSO Public Information Officer Zach Moore. He speculated the case could be upgraded to a homicide. Coombs was previously arrested on multiple counts of battery and domestic violence.

“I think that Jennifer should’ve been held accountable,” said Courtney Parish, a mother of four. “She should be getting some kind of charge.”

Parish is one of many who believe Kendrick should be held responsible for Paisley’s death. Kendrick faced online backlash shortly after the public became aware of her daughter’s murder. Comments and messages flooded her social media pages calling for her arrest, some saying they’d celebrate when she faced charges.

“This was a family that failed,” said Todd Allen Davis. “And anybody that knew them and was around the situation failed. Sometimes you just need to get involved.”

Davis has raised six kids of his own. He spent a majority of the night tending to the candles, preserving their flame and the memory of Paisley they represented. He became tearful thinking about one of his grandchildren who is the same age Paisley was.

“I don’t know how somebody could do something like that to a child,” he said.

When asked if Kendrick was going to face any charges for Paisley’s death, Moore said nothing has been determined as the investigation is still underway. He said MCSO will release information throughout their investigation.

“Ultimately, we want to make sure that anyone who had a hand in the failure to preserve Paisley’s life is held accountable,” he said.

Some believe MCSO and the Department of Children and Families should’ve taken quicker action to prevent any harm to the children involved. Parish said she thought law enforcement let things sit for too long before someone was held accountable.

“Let’s just see where the investigation goes. A lot of people are pointing fingers,” Deeb said in favor of MCSO running its natural course with the investigation.

Despite differences in who they say should be held accountable, Paisley will be remembered and honored by the Ocala community.

