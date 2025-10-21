DeSantis promotes python removals from Everglades

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday highlighted the state’s ongoing Everglades restoration efforts and removal of invasive Burmese pythons. At an appearance in Stuart, Florida, DeSantis encouraged people to hunt and humanely remove pythons from private lands whenever possible.

DeSantis spoke behind a sign that said, “Python be gone,” at the Hungryland Wildlife and Environmental Area, where three people near the governor wrestled holding a large, live python.

Joined by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials in Martin County, about one hour north of Palm Beach, DeSantis said Florida has invested nearly $8 billion for restoring the Everglades and improving Florida’s water quality.

“It’s the biggest environmental restoration project in the history of the country,” DeSantis said. “Everything that we promised that we would do in terms of funding, in particular, we’ve not only fulfilled those promises, but we far exceeded the promises.”

The governor emphasized the unique threat of the giant Burmese python to the Everglades’ native wildlife, one of the nation’s most biodiverse ecosystems, with more than 350 species of birds, 40 species of mammals and almost three-dozen endangered species, including the Florida panther.

“How stupid do you have to be to have released these things out of your house and into the wild,” DeSantis said. “These things will take out a deer. I mean, it’s unbelievable what they’re able to do.”

Since 2019, the state wildlife commission has taken steps to deal with the problematic snakes. The state now allows python removal at all state parks and on private lands at any time, with no permit or hunting license required. The agency has also invested $2 million in this year’s budget to support removal efforts, including Florida’s annual Python Challenge, which offers prizes to participants.

“In the month of July alone, the program removed more pythons than the entire 12 months pretransition,” DeSantis said. He said a partnership with Miami-based Inversa tripled python removals in the first three months. Hunters are now paid about 60% more per snake.