Photo gallery: Victor Jones execution
Bill Campbell, a Marion County resident and supporter of the death peanlty, adjusts his speakers at the execution of Victor Jones. Jones, convicted for the double murder of Jack and Dolly Nestor, was executed at Florida State Prison on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)
A protestor prays during a moment of silence during the execution of Victor Jones. Jones, convicted for the double murder of Jack and Dolly Nestor, was executed at Florida State Prison on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)
Reverend Floyd L. Narcisse speaks during the execution of Victor Jones. Jones, convicted for the double murder of Jack and Dolly Nestor, was executed at Florida State Prison on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)
Pastor Phillip Egitto listens to a sermon from Reverend Floyd L. Narcisse during the execution of Victor Jones. Jones, convicted for the double murder of Jack and Dolly Nestor, was executed at Florida State Prison on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)
Protestors sit across the street from the Florida State Prison during the execution of Victor Jones. Jones, convicted for the double murder of Jack and Dolly Nestor, was executed at Florida State Prison on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)
A man convicted of killing a married couple during a robbery in South Florida in 1990 was put to death Tuesday in a record 13th execution this year in the state.
Victor Tony Jones, 64, was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m. following a lethal injection at Florida State Prison near Starke. Jones’ death extended Florida’s record for total executions in a single year, with the state planning to carry out two more executions next month.
A protestor rings a gong with a hammer to protest the execution of Victor Jones. Jones, convicted for the double murder of Jack and Dolly Nestor, was executed at Florida State Prison on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)
Helen Pajama rings a gong with a hammer to protest the execution of Victor Jones. Jones, convicted for the double murder of Jack and Dolly Nestor, was executed at Florida State Prison on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)
Irene Fisher, the daughter of Jack and Dolly Nestor, speaks to the press after the execution of Victor Jones. Jones was executed at Florida State Prison on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)
Irene Fisher, the daughter of Jack and Dolly Nestor, clasps her hands as she speaks to the press after the execution of Victor Jones. Jones was executed at Florida State Prison on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)
Irene Fisher, the daughter of Jack and Dolly Nestor, speaks to the press after the execution of Victor Jones. Fisher stands surrounded by her daughters and niece after Jones was executed at Florida State Prison on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)
Ted Veerman, Chief of Communications for the Department of Corrections, addresses reporters during a press conference for the execution of Victor Jones. Jones was executed at Florida State Prison on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)
Pastor Phillip Egitto speaks Reverend Floyd L. Narcisse during the execution of Victor Jones. Jones, convicted for the double murder of Jack and Dolly Nestor, was executed at Florida State Prison on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)
The clouds part and the sun shines down on the Florida State Prison during the execution of Victor Jones. Jones, convicted for the double murder of Jack and Dolly Nestor, was executed at Florida State Prison on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Sydney Johnson/WUFT News)