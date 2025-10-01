Photo gallery: Victor Jones execution

A man convicted of killing a married couple during a robbery in South Florida in 1990 was put to death Tuesday in a record 13th execution this year in the state.

Victor Tony Jones, 64, was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m. following a lethal injection at Florida State Prison near Starke. Jones’ death extended Florida’s record for total executions in a single year, with the state planning to carry out two more executions next month.

The Associated Press