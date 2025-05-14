WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2025 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two people sentenced in fraud, perjury case involving Pedro Bravo

WUFT | By Kristin Moorehead
Published May 14, 2025 at 10:02 AM EDT
Pedro Bravo listen's Assistant State Attorney Bill Ezzell's rebuttal during Bravo's murder trial in courtroom 1B of the Alachua County Criminal Justice Center Friday, August 15, 2014. Bravo is accused of killing University of Florida student Christian Aguilar. (Doug Finger/The Gainesville Sun)
Pedro Bravo stood trial for murder in the 2012 killing of University of Florida student Christian Aguilar. An Alachua County jury in August 2014 convicted him on multiple counts, including first-degree murder and kidnapping. (Pool file photo/The Gainesville Sun)

Two people accused of lying in a case against convicted murderer Pedro Bravo were sentenced this week. Bravo was found dead in prison in March.

Bravo was convicted in the 2012 murder of University of Florida student Christian Aguilar. He was serving multiple life sentences for first degree murder and other charges.

Before his passing, Bravo alleged new evidence had turned up in his case and was asking the state for post-conviction relief. However, State Attorney Brian Kramer found probable cause that Bravo had fabricated these claims and had filed new charges against him.

Kramer also accused Michael Angelo, 39, and Kelcie Edwards, 32, of felony charges for conspiring with Bravo and lying during that investigation.

Angelo originally pleaded not guilty of perjury, a second degree felony, but changed his plea to no contest. He was sentenced to seven years in prison, concurrent with a 25-year prison sentence from 2012 for home invasion robbery with a firearm and kidnapping with a firearm.

Edwards also changed her plea from not guilty to no contest for providing false statements in a capital investigation, also a second degree felony. She will serve five years probation.
Law and Public Safety
Kristin Moorehead
Kristin is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-294-1502 or emailing news@wuft.org.
See stories by Kristin Moorehead