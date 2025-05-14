Two people sentenced in fraud, perjury case involving Pedro Bravo

Two people accused of lying in a case against convicted murderer Pedro Bravo were sentenced this week. Bravo was found dead in prison in March.

Bravo was convicted in the 2012 murder of University of Florida student Christian Aguilar. He was serving multiple life sentences for first degree murder and other charges.

Before his passing, Bravo alleged new evidence had turned up in his case and was asking the state for post-conviction relief. However, State Attorney Brian Kramer found probable cause that Bravo had fabricated these claims and had filed new charges against him.

Kramer also accused Michael Angelo, 39, and Kelcie Edwards, 32, of felony charges for conspiring with Bravo and lying during that investigation.

Angelo originally pleaded not guilty of perjury, a second degree felony, but changed his plea to no contest. He was sentenced to seven years in prison, concurrent with a 25-year prison sentence from 2012 for home invasion robbery with a firearm and kidnapping with a firearm.

Edwards also changed her plea from not guilty to no contest for providing false statements in a capital investigation, also a second degree felony. She will serve five years probation.