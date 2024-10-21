WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Who's on my ballot in north central Florida? A voter guide for the 2024 general election

By WUFT News
Published October 21, 2024 at 1:02 PM EDT

Across WUFT's coverage area, over a dozen county and city officers are up for election in November.

Our newsroom reached out to candidates running in a variety of those contested races and asked if they would help us inform voters about the issues they care about, what motivated them to run and which agenda items they seek to pass if elected.

Florida's primary election was Aug. 20. The deadline to change your voter registration for the general election was Oct. 7.

The general election is Nov. 5.

Scroll below to find your area and learn more about some of the candidates running to represent one of its offices. If you're looking for Alachua County candidates, click here.

Party key:
  • D: Democrat
  • R: Republican
  • NPA: No party affiliation
  • WRI: Write-in
  • NP: Non-partisan race

Eighth Circuit State Attorney

Click here to read more.

  • Brian Kramer
  • Yvens Pierre-Antoine

Hernando County

Hernando County School Board District 4:

  • Michelle Bonczek
  • Mark Cioffi

Putnam County

Putnam County Sheriff:

  • Homer "Gator" DeLoach
  • Edison Edison

Palatka City Commission Group 1:

  • Annie Henderson Davis
  • Allegra Kitchens

Suwannee County

Suwannee County School Board District 1:

  • Adam Hitt
  • Lesley Fry
