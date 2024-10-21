WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
Campaign 2024
These are the stories from election year 2024 — from local candidates in north central Florida to the state legislature, all the way to the battle for the White House.

Who's on my ballot in Alachua County? A voter guide for the 2024 general election

By WUFT News
Published October 21, 2024 at 1:03 PM EDT

In Alachua County, four county offices face competitive general elections this fall.

Our newsroom reached out to all nine candidates in those contested races and asked if they would help us inform voters about the issues they care about, what motivated them to run and which agenda items they seek to pass if elected.

Florida's primary election was Aug. 20, and the deadline to change your voter registration for the general election was Oct. 7.

The general election is Nov. 5. Early voting begins Oct. 21 and ends Nov. 3.

Scroll below and click the link on each race to learn more about some of the candidates running for office.

Party key:

  • D: Democrat
  • R: Republican
  • NPA: No party affiliation
  • WRI: Write-in
  • NP: Non-partisan race

County Commission

District 1:

  • Mary Alford (D)
  • Lizabeth Doebler (R)

District 3:

  • Anna Prizzia (D)
  • Jenn Garrett (R)

Sheriff

Sheriff:

  • Emery Gainey (R)
  • Chad Scott (D)
  • Pamela Marshall-Koons (NPA)

Supervisor of Elections

Supervisor of Elections:

  • Kim Barton (D)
  • Judith Jensen (R)
