State of the City: Mayor highlights drop in crime, housing efforts

Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward used this year’s State of the City Address to focus on what he described as gains in public safety and long-term investment rather than new developments.

“The state of our city is strong,” Ward told attendees at the Thomas Center on Wednesday.

He cited declining gun violence as the most visible sign of progress. City data showed 16 gun-related homicides in 2023, seven in 2024 and three in 2025. In a pre-recorded statement, commissioner Desmon Duncan-Walker said prevention efforts such as Impact GNV and partnerships between law enforcement and community groups are helping drive that trend.

The broader context is more complicated. Homicides have dropped sharply since 2023, but an analysis of 2024 FBI crime data estimates Gainesville’s total crime rate at about 34 incidents per 1,000 residents — higher than roughly 96% of Florida communities and well above the national average.

Ward also said nearly 850 affordable homes have been completed over the past three years through city partnerships, and about $40 million in infrastructure projects are expected to move forward this year.

Gainesville still has a significant shortage of affordable rentals for its lowest‑income residents, according to housing data from the Shimberg Center at the University of Florida.

Daniela Ortiz/WUFT News Musician Benmont Tench, a founding member of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, addresses the audience after receiving a key to the city during Gainesville’s State of the City Address.

Ward’s framing drew criticism from Alachua County Republican Party Chair and Newberry Mayor Tim Marden, who said city policies undermine their own affordability goals.

“They can’t preach affordable housing and then act in a way that drives up the cost of housing,” Marden said. “You can’t pretend to prioritize affordable housing, and then act completely differently when you take land off of the available land through zoning, through restriction, through conservation.”

Beyond core services, Ward highlighted investments meant to shape daily life in the city, including renovations at the Wilhelmina Johnson Cultural Center, improvements to the Hippodrome Theatre building and ongoing downtown cleanup efforts.

According to Ward, the city’s Downtown Ambassador Program removed roughly 240 cubic yards of debris in its first year, the equivalent of about 240 washing machines’ worth of trash.

He also acknowledged Gainesville’s musical roots, presenting a key to the city to Benmont Tench — a founding member of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers — and proclaiming Wednesday as Benmont Tench Day.

Ward closed by tying the updates to a broader civic theme. “Gainesville grows. Gainesville evolves. Gainesville abides,” he said.

With budget discussions on the horizon, city commissioners will now decide how those priorities translate into spending for the coming year.