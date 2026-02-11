Archer commissioners provide update on city’s finances at joint meeting

ARCHER — The City of Archer held a joint commission session with Alachua County on Monday to detail progress in eliminating a $1.3 million debt .

The meeting, led by both city and county commissioners, was called to update residents on the status of several projects taking place in the county to combat years of financial failures.

Archer's interim city manager John Martin acknowledged Archer’s 2024 financial audit, which identified multiple issues in the county, including unpaid payroll taxes totaling more than $178,000 and problems with the city’s utility department. But Martin said that the city has been cooperating with state oversight agencies. He also clarified rumors on the city’s funding.

“There is no hold on any of Archer’s funds,” Martin said.

Alexis Vivanco/WUFT News Archer's interim city manager John Martin (far left) addresses the Alachua County commission. “There is no hold on any of Archer’s funds,” he said.

Residents spoke during public comment and criticized several aspects of Archer’s day-to-day operations.

“People refer to [Archer] as ‘the big mess,’” Archer resident Gene Arnold said.

Other residents also addressed the city’s finances and its management.

“We are broke, beyond broke,” one resident said.

City officials discussed several aspects of concern, including repayment plans for Archer’s debts. They said they are working on repayment plans owed to Alachua County over the Wild Spaces, Public Places program which totals nearly $300,000.

Alachua County Commissioner Anna Prizzia said that the county is committed to helping Archer through the financial burden responsibly, but urged caution as the city navigates future development pressures.

“You all have an opportunity, and I would say now is a really critical time to take a look at that document,” Prizzia said. “With all of these things changing, this will trigger growth.”

The city said it is considering multiple avenues to help recuperate the lost revenue, such as selling city-owned properties and downsizing community buildings. Archer officials dispelled rumors that they would close the Archer Community Center, and instead explained that the idea was to move Archer’s city hall into the center.

“We ain’t crazy,” Archer Commissioner Marilyn Green said. “We are not trying to get rid of the building that we know that Archer needs, that the community needs.”

The meeting also discussed projects to benefit the greater residential area, like the “Forward Focus Initiative,” a multiyear study focused on the unique needs of Eastern Alachua County. The project was launched in October 2024 at the direction of the county commission to conduct a comprehensive look at areas of housing and environment, among other areas.

“What can we do to look at the traditions of eastern Alachua County and begin to look at the health traditions, the transportation issues, the economic development issues, and other needs in the community around food systems,” Alachua County economic development coordinator Sean McLendon said.

Findings from the Health and Well-being section of Forward Focus’ Survey. Alachua County looks to explore mobile clinics and telehealth services for its residents.

Findings from the Workforce section. Alachua County continues to ask for an emphasis on supporting local businesses and encouraging trade work.

Findings from the Early Childhood section. Information reflected a need for more neighborhood-based childcare options and encouraged greater family & housing support.

Year 1 of the study found several areas in the community that were underserved. More than half of Archer residents experience barriers to healthcare, long travel times for groceries and affordable child care options for those with young children.

Cross-cutting themes throughout the study indicated a need for transportation solutions and a desire for small-scale, community-friendly options. Going forward, the project looks to move into Phase 2 of the plan to create actionable steps for residents and build community engagement.

In Year 3, the goal is to approve the action plan and pursue funding opportunities for large-scale initiatives.

“There are so many things about this project in east Alachua County that has parallels here in Archer," Alachua County Commissioner Mary Alford said. “I think it is really important that we look at this and we consider what parts of this study could be useful.”

The joint meeting also addressed the Archer Road four-lane project.

Alachua County Public Works said it would be conducting topographic surveys on the area. Field work is approximately 30% complete and completion is scheduled for March 1.

Alexis Vivanco/WUFT News Residents file in for the joint meeting of Archer and Alachua County commissioners. Several pressing topics, such as Archer’s financial repayment plan, were discussed.

Residents expressed disappointment at how long it has taken the project to get off the ground, citing other parts of Alachua County with the preferred road layout.

Lifelong Archer resident Ann Green said she did not want to have Archer’s city charter pulled by Alachua County, but change needed to happen.

“Being a lifetime resident, I don’t want to have the charter pulled, but we need an audit,” Green said. “The last time we had a state audit was because citizens went down the street saying that commissioners were stealing money.”

County officials said there’s no intention for Alachua to take over Archer unless the charter is pulled.

Ultimately, Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell emphasized the importance of Archer getting its resources in order and that Alachua County will attempt to combine their resources where needed to help pull the city.

“Get your finances in order and become strong,” Cornell said. “The strong will survive.”