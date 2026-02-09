WUFT-TV/FM | WJUF-FM
1200 Weimer Hall | P.O. Box 118405
Gainesville, FL 32611
(352) 392-5551

A service of the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

© 2026 WUFT / Division of Media Properties
News and Public Media for North Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dunnellon officials discuss next steps after railroad tie fire

WUFT | By Stryker Anderson
Published February 9, 2026 at 11:01 PM EST
Track Line Rail agreed to move its railroad ties out of Dunnellon, but the stockpiles caught fire Feb. 1 after one-fifth of the pile had been removed.
Courtesy of Marion County Fire Rescue
Track Line Rail agreed to move its railroad ties out of Dunnellon, but the stockpiles caught fire Feb. 1 after one-fifth of the pile had been removed.

The Dunnellon City Council met Monday to discuss cleanup plans after a railroad tie fire Feb. 1 exposed residents to toxic smoke and ash.

Dunnellon Mayor Walter Green said CSX Transportation and other businesses operating on the land are assisting in containment efforts.

Dunnellon Mayor Walter Green

“I want to reassure my fellow citizens that we are making every effort to correct this situation, and we are getting cooperation,” he said.

Residents say they are frustrated with the lack of oversight and organization surrounding the response.

CSX spokesperson Craig Camuso was at the meeting on Monday and addressed these concerns.

CSX spokesperson Craig Camuso

“ No, you asked the question, I'm gonna answer you. We've had people here all week. We've been meeting with the city every single day. We have shared everything that we have tested to this point with the city,” said Camuso.

Monday afternoon, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection approved a proposed action plan for decontamination of the site.

Test results from debris samples are expected this week and will determine the next steps in the cleanup.
Tags
Government and Politics DunnellonMarion County
Stryker Anderson
See stories by Stryker Anderson

Subscribe to WUFT Weekly

* indicates required