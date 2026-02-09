Dunnellon officials discuss next steps after railroad tie fire

The Dunnellon City Council met Monday to discuss cleanup plans after a railroad tie fire Feb. 1 exposed residents to toxic smoke and ash.

Dunnellon Mayor Walter Green said CSX Transportation and other businesses operating on the land are assisting in containment efforts.

“I want to reassure my fellow citizens that we are making every effort to correct this situation, and we are getting cooperation,” he said.

Residents say they are frustrated with the lack of oversight and organization surrounding the response.

CSX spokesperson Craig Camuso was at the meeting on Monday and addressed these concerns.

“ No, you asked the question, I'm gonna answer you. We've had people here all week. We've been meeting with the city every single day. We have shared everything that we have tested to this point with the city,” said Camuso.

Monday afternoon, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection approved a proposed action plan for decontamination of the site.

Test results from debris samples are expected this week and will determine the next steps in the cleanup.