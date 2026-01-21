Photo gallery: Anti-ICE protest in downtown Gainesville
1 of 3 — 012026 Anti ICE Protest HM 02.jpg
Protesters converse outside of the Alachua County Family and Civil Justice Center in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2025.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
2 of 3 — 012026 Anti ICE Protest HM 01.jpg
Protesters line the streets outside of the Alachua County Clerk of the Court building in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, in protest of ICE activity.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
3 of 3 — 012026 Anti ICE Protest HM 03.jpg
Gio Guida, 20, leads anti-ICE protesters in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026 in a chant: "The people united will never be defeated."
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
Dozens of people turned out for an anti-ICE protest in downtown Gainesville on Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of President Trump's inauguration.
1 of 4 — 012026 Anti ICE Protest HM 04 (1).jpg
Dani Gonzales, 22, right, participates in the chants in protest of ICE activity in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
2 of 4 — 012026 Anti ICE Protest HM 05.jpg
Maggie MacDonald, 81, holds signs that read "Crush ICE" and "¡Deporta ICE!" at the anti-ICE protest in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
3 of 4 — 012026 Anti ICE Protest HM 06.jpg
Hunter Wesley, 28, a Party for Socialism and Liberation group organizer, leads protesters in a chant, saying, "There is only one solution: revolution," at the anti-ICE protest in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
4 of 4 — 012026 Anti ICE Protest HM 07.jpg
Jessie Wooten, 41, stands at the anti-ICE protest with her children on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
1 of 3 — 012026 Anti ICE Protest HM 08.jpg
Protesters gather on Southeast Third St. in Gainesville, Fla., on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, to protest against ICE.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
2 of 3 — 012026 Anti ICE Protest HM 09.jpg
Fred Marchman, 82, joins the anti-ICE protest on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, in Gainesville, Fla., on his bike decorated with signs and flags.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News
3 of 3 — 012026 Anti ICE Protest HM 10.jpg
Signs are gathered for protesters to use at the anti-ICE protest in Gainesville, Fla. on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
Hannah Miller/WUFT News