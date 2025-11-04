Work on multiuse trail on NE 31st Avenue progresses

Construction began in early October on a new multiuse trail along Northeast 31st Avenue that will offer Gainesville residents a safe and scenic space for transportation and recreation.

The multiuse trail will run along the north side of Northeast 31st Avenue, connecting Northeast 15th Street to Northeast Waldo Road (State Road 24), according to a news release from Wild Spaces & Public Places. The project is anticipated to last from October 2025 through summer 2026.

Betsy Waite, director of Wild Spaces & Public Places for the city of Gainesville, said there will be safety features such as crosswalks and truncated dome bricks before users get to any driveways or crossings.

Waite said the project is unique as it connects two existing city parks.

“You have Unity Park if you want to play basketball or use the playground,” Waite said. “It also helps road connectivity to Flatwoods Conservation Area if you want a quiet walk in nature.”

According to a news release by Wild Spaces & Public Places, R.E. Arnold Construction Inc. was awarded the nearly $1.5 million contract for the improvements following a competitive bidding process.

Courtesy City of Gainesville/Wild Spaces & Public Places

Mayor Harvey Ward said these kinds of projects help promote eco-friendly transportation options in the city, and the city is always looking forward to expanding the trails system.

“I want anyone who wants to commute as a pedestrian or as a cyclist to have that opportunity,” Ward said.

Ward said his hope is to build a network of bike trails, paths and lanes for northeast Gainesville to the existing corridors that can lead to centers like UF Health and all the UF Health hospitals and the rest of the campus.

The city doesn’t anticipate any road closures or impact to traffic, but there will be some work on the shoulder of the roadway as workers connect the driveway aprons.

Joe Williams, an 80-year-old-school crossing guard, said the new multiuse trail connecting Unity Park to the Flatwoods Conservation Area will make it safer for residents, especially children, to walk in the area.

“A lot happens on these roads, so having a trail people can walk through makes it a little safer,” Williams said.

The trail meets all of the American with Disabilities Act requirements. Art elements may also be added at a later date, but not within this phase of construction.

Before construction began, the city hosted a neighborhood meeting to inform area residents about the project. The meeting was held as part of the project’s permitting process.

Waite said residents can use this trail as transportation and for recreational purposes.

“I think it will mainly be for recreational use,” Waite said. “I envision a lot of people are going to be walking, biking, maybe jogging, walking their dogs or walking with their kids.”